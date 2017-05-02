School lesson: Prudence had sex with 21 men & 3 women...

I received an email the other day from one of our readers in Scotland County, Missouri.

Her daughter came home from school with a jaw-dropping assignment full of sexually suggestive language.

It was a word problem about a relationship between a man named Larry and a woman named Prudence. Prudence, as the assignment goes, had sex with 21 men and 3 women and engaged in "heavy petting."

"What percentage of time will Prudence be inhibited in bed with Larry, and consequently fake orgasm to ease his pride?"

A few thoughts, good readers.

