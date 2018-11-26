Sadie Robertson: On Giving Tuesday, start your own family tradition and step into giving hope

Christmas is such a special season for me. It’s a time when my entire family gathers together… we go ALL OUT! I just love Christmas with my family. We celebrate the gift of Jesus with get-togethers, talent shows, cookie decorating (with four generations of Robertsons), massive gift exchanges, eating (a lot), laughing, dancing, and more! All of the decorations begin going up the Friday after Thanksgiving and from that moment on we DELIGHT in all the season means.

Even in all the fun, it is still so easy to hop on Instagram and let comparison creep into the party. This can happen when you start checking likes, reading comments or feeling like your traditions, decorations or gifts don’t measure up. This season, I encourage you to focus on the joy and hope of the season.

This Christmas, I’m working with World Vision to light up social media with something special. World Vision helps kids in poverty around the world and right here in the U.S., I believe in their mission and movement around the world to bring hope.

It’s amazing how a single action can change the tone of the season for you and your family. It also can change the world. Take a look at other people’s problems. Take action and shift your thinking.

Join me as we #ShineBright this Christmas by sharing HOPE around the world. Focus on others and GIVE of yourself to help a child in need rather than focusing on what you don’t have. Together, we can bring families together and change future generations.

I encourage you to start your own family tradition this year – sponsor a child through World Vision and connect with brothers and sisters across the globe. Give something that will have a lasting impact on people in need by donating a goat or a food kit.

On November 27, on Giving Tuesday, the start of the Christmas season, there’s no better time to step into giving hope. Let’s stand united together and make an impact on the world.