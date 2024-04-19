The rot runs deep at NPR. This is what we must do now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Imagine if the Federal Highway Administration spent just 11% of its congressional funding on roads in red states and 67% of its funding on roads in blue states. Would that last long?

Of course, not--Republicans and moderates in Congress would put an end to it immediately. It would be clearly unfair to taxpayers and a dysfunctional way to operate a federally funded highway system.

But that’s how things work at the nation’s largest public radio news organization, and that’s why I am introducing the Defund NPR Act.

NPR WHISTLEBLOWER URI BERLINER RESIGNS: ‘I CANNOT WORK IN A NEWSROOM WHERE I AM DISPARAGED’

National Public Radio (NPR) has 87 registered Democrats and zero registered Republicans working in its Washington, D.C.. newsroom, and they’ve been preaching to the choir. Over two-thirds of NPR listeners are liberals and barely more than one out of every ten leans conservative.

But the U.S. taxpayers -- who are sending NPR nearly $100 million dollars a year in federal funding—i.e. the American people—lean conservative.

Why should they pay for a radio station that they don’t like to listen to? Their money doesn’t go to a conservative alternative to NPR, which is fine, but we shouldn’t make an exception for far-left radio.

NPR SCANDAL: WHISTLEBLOWER SCOLDING OUTLET’S LIBERAL SLANT PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON ORGANIZATION'S FEDERAL FUNDING

Of course, the problem isn’t just that NPR doesn’t appeal to conservative Americans—it’s far worse than that. The heart of the issue is that NPR despises Republicans and their values.

Just listen to their new CEO, Katherine Maher, who said that the "the number one challenge here [to censoring Americans] that we see is, of course, the First Amendment in the United States."

NEW NPR CEO'S SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS SHOW PROGRESSIVE VIEWS, SUPPORT FOR CLINTON, BIDEN

Maher believes that "our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done." Maher, who is expected to take in about $600,000 a year from American taxpayers, is openly contemptuous of our Constitution and objective journalism, and advocates for suppressing speech she disagrees with. Of course, according to Maher, "Donald Trump is a racist." I’m sure she feels the same way about his supporters.

Unfortunately, the rot runs deep at NPR and there’s no easy fix. Firing Maher won’t save the station, though it’s still the right thing to do.

NPR has a massive DEI staff that ensures that everything the outlet publishes is sufficiently woke. According to Uri Berliner, a 25-year NPR veteran who recently resigned, these partisan administrators monitor reporters’ interviewees, run "unconscious bias" training sessions, and host employee affinity groups, including a "Marginalized Genders and Intersex People of Color mentorship program" and a group for "Women, Gender-Expansive, and Transgender People in Technology Throughout Public Media."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

NPR has been a liberal propaganda machine for years.

The last and final time I went on NPR was during the first hoax impeachment of President Trump in 2019. I pointed out that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was leading the impeachment hoax, had lied about his relationship with the supposed Ukraine "whistleblower," a man we now know to be Eric Ciaramella. The New York Times published a report confirming my statement the same day as my interview. But NPR still published a ridiculous "correction" accusing me of "misinformation" and apologizing to their listeners for airing the interview. Of course, NPR invited Schiff on to spread lies about the Russia hoax 25 times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fact is that NPR is just as biased, if not more biased, than left-wing outlets like CNN or MSNBC. Activists at NPR like Katherine Maher aren’t hiding it anymore: Their mission is to boost Democrat politicians and indoctrinate the American public.

Congress shouldn’t give NPR another dime.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM REP. JIM BANKS