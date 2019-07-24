RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Dems stage political theater with Mueller instead of serving American people

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will sit before two House committees Wednesday to repeat a message he previously gave in no uncertain terms: his report on the Russian election interference investigation “is my testimony.”

Just two months ago, Mueller said at a press conference he “would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s testimony, we learned the Mueller’s official statement would be his own report. And yet, here we are, once again witnessing Democrats beating a dead horse instead of doing their job and addressing issues that actually matter to Americans.

Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation into the 2016 election concluded that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Attorney General William Barr and then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein carefully reviewed Mueller’s report and concluded there was no obstruction of justice.

It only took 675 days, 500 search warrants, 2,800 subpoenas, and nearly $40 million in taxpayer funds to get to these conclusions.

Mueller’s report did not accuse President Trump of any wrongdoing. It also enraged congressional Democrats, who had spent almost two years waiting with bated breath for a chance to attack our president.

This is the sole reason behind the political theater taking place in Congress Wednesday. As Mueller sits through hours of testimony, let’s remember what his report did uncover: the failure of the Obama administration to address Russia’s cyber-meddling, despite knowing about it for years.

Mueller also uncovered the Obama administration’s abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process to spy on the Trump campaign, based on fake allegations made in a dossier funded by the Democratic National Committee.

Let’s also remember that more than three months after the Mueller report’s release, and more than two months since Mueller himself spoke out in defense of its contents, Democrats still aren’t satisfied. They got an investigation. They got a report. Now, they’re getting testimony – but don’t expect their search for a nonexistent crime to ever end.

To the surprise of no one but these out-of-touch Democrats, Americans have long accepted the results of the Russia investigation and moved on to more important issues. Zero percent of voters consider the Russia investigation important for their vote in 2020, according to a CNN poll.

What voters do care about are policies that impact their jobs and families.

Americans care about the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal and a secure southern border. They care about addressing rising health care costs. And they want a real plan to fix our country’s crumbling infrastructure. President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked hard to deliver in each of these areas.

It’s a shame that just days before a weeks-long recess, Democrats chose to waste time on rehashing what we already know, instead of joining Republicans to make historic progress for our communities.

Voters across the country have a clear message for Democrats: it’s past time to accept the results of the 2016 election, move on from these made-up investigations, and finally do your job.

