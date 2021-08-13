RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Biden's bitter blame game won't solve big crises he's created

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It comes as no surprise that recent polling shows President Joe Biden’s approval declining. He has spent his first months in office lurching from crisis to crisis.

His administration has taken an unfocused, unaccountable approach to solving the many problems that have arisen on his watch:

*A humanitarian crisis continues to rage at our southern border.



*COVID cases are rising sharply, leading to new, confusing mask mandates and the possibility of more lockdowns and school closures.



*Crime is surging in cities across America thanks to the Democrats’ "defund the police" movement.

MAYORKAS SAYS BORDER CRISIS 'UNSUSTAINABLE' AND 'WE'RE GOING TO LOSE' IN LEAKED AUDIO

One consistent thread runs through Biden’s responses to these crises: a lack of accountability. Biden and his administration refuse to take responsibility for any of these disasters, instead pointing fingers and playing the blame game.

Biden’s border crisis has continued to rage at a near-incomprehensible scale. Border crossings in July have been estimated as yet again surpassing 180,000 encounters; last week, border patrol agents encountered 3,000 migrants in just one border region during a single 24-hour period.

FOX NEWS POLL: HIGH CONCERN ABOUT CRIME AND ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, TWO OF BIDEN’S WEAK SPOTS

The crisis has also turned into a super-spreader event: the Biden administration has released COVID-positive migrants into our communities, including 7,000 into McAllen, Texas since February.

These numbers don’t lie. This is a crisis, and yet Biden plays the blame game. He stated that this crisis "happens every single solitary year" and repeatedly blamed seasonal migration spikes for the ongoing disaster.

SEC. MAYORKAS BLAMES TRUMP, RULE OF LAW FOR HUGE SPIKE IN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION DURING BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

He sent "border czar" Vice President Kamala Harris to Guatemala and disbursed $4 billion in aid to Central American countries, claiming that this would fix the problem at our own border.

Those explanations are clearly false and undoubtedly designed to deflect blame from the Biden administration.

That’s cheap politics, and it’s fundamentally irresponsible – not taking responsibility for this issue prolongs its duration and reveals Biden as a failed leader.

Biden has also engaged in a ridiculous back-and-forth with his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask mandates and lockdowns.

ALFREDO ORTIZ: JOE BIDEN HAS JUST GIVEN YOU A PAY CUT, AMERICA.GET READY FOR MORE

Let’s be abundantly clear: Biden is in charge of the CDC. And yet, whenever he’s pressed on the provenance or extent of his administration’s mask guidelines – which shift on a seemingly weekly basis – he punts the question, claiming that he’s waiting for CDC guidance.

The CDC then makes a recommendation, and if Americans don’t support it, Biden gets to avoid accountability by claiming his hands are tied.

It’s a predictable, cynical routine, and it’s a prime example of Biden’s practiced capacity to shift the blame for bad policy to others.

Crime is surging in American cities thanks to Democrat calls to defund the police. Radical leftists like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have continually called for police departments to be defunded and dismantled; Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., recently drew fire for calling to defund the police while paying $70,000 for personal private security. Cities have listened, and the result has been skyrocketing violent crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Cities like New York, Seattle, and Minneapolis have seen violent crimes increase after defunding their police departments. The correlation is abundantly clear, and there’s no question that Democrats pushed this fringe idea into the political mainstream.

Unsurprisingly, Biden refuses to acknowledge this simple fact: instead, he’s absurdly blaming Republicans as the party trying to undermine law enforcement. That claim is so dishonest and flimsy that it barely merits discussion. Even the Washington Post deemed it false.

However, it’s yet another example of Biden pointing fingers and blaming others for his own party’s disastrous missteps. As murder rates rise, Biden does nothing to fix the problem – and everything to avoid culpability for it.

In Joe Biden’s fantasy world, a historic border crisis is just seasonal migration.

A confusing return to masks and lockdowns is something he just doesn’t have the power to influence. And Democrat calls to defund the police – and a subsequent rise in violent crime – is Republicans’ fault.

None of this is real, and none of it is honest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s failed policies compel him to blame others for disasters happening on his watch.

Americans see right through it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM RNC CHAIRWOMAN RONNA McDANIEL