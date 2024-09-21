Republican Party is the only home for Hispanics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hispanics are the largest and most important minority group in the United States, making up 1 in 5 Americans.

As a group, we are far from a cultural monolith; but despite the array of reflected countries and traditions, our community is united through shared values grounded in family and faith. The Republican Party is the only party that reflects these values in 2024.

President Trump’s increasing support among Hispanic voters indicates a Latin shift toward the Republican Party. A recent NPR/Marist poll shows Trump leading by four points with Hispanic voters over Harris.

In fact, President Trump could become the first Republican in history to win a majority of the Hispanic vote, and stands unparalleled in the support he has inspired among Hispanic voters.

The Hispanic community has finally realized that Democratic ideologies fail to represent them.

Hispanic values are Republican values: we are a community grounded in hard work, faith, family and country. This reality is one I see every day in Miami, my home district.

Miami is one of the most diverse cities in America, and I’ve experienced firsthand how the Republican message on key issues – the economy, immigration and community safety – resonates strongly with my community.

This demographic shift reflects a larger rejection of Biden-Harris policies that have devastated the country. Under Democratic executive leadership, our economy has been crippled with sky-high inflation, hitting a 40-year high while gas is up 50% and groceries are up 22%.

Our communities are also less safe. Directly thanks to Kamala Harris' failure to secure our borders, many American cities like Miami are now home to the most dangerous gangs in South America like Tren de Aragua.

Harris has allowed for mass migration and created the greatest injustice for the Hispanic community in the history of America. Harris has failed the Hispanic community through her inaction, and now, through her plans if elected president.

The Harris economic plan demonstrates her open embrace of socialist policies. Her plan includes Soviet-style price controls like those used in Cuba and North Korea that cause famine and food shortages. Harris even proposed a tax on small-businesses higher than that in Communist China.

Like my own parents, many in my community have fled oppression in their homelands, and fear policies that embrace the same dangerous socialist and communist ideologies they escaped. They are now voting Republican to avoid reliving this trauma in the U.S., even in Democratic districts.

Hispanic support for the Republican Party has become evident even in traditionally Democratic strongholds like my own district in Miami-Dade County. I represent one of the most Democratic congressional seats held by a Republican in the nation. My district is the only one where Biden won, yet the Democratic incumbent in Congress lost, outside of California.

This was only possible because I understand my community's needs and aspirations, and realize how well aligned the Republican Party is for Hispanic support. Given that 1 in 8 eligible voters are Hispanic, that support could be monumental.

It is my hope that the rest of the party realizes and welcomes my community as well.

As we approach the 2024 election, it is clear that Hispanic voters, like those I represent, will play a pivotal role. Our values, aspirations and shared experiences have led many to find a new home in the Republican Party, heralding a new era of political engagement.

To that, my Republican colleagues and I must say, "Welcome home; we're happy you're here!"

