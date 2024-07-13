Republican convention lets Trump highlight the choice facing Americans in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican National Convention this week will make clear to all Americans what is at stake in our upcoming presidential election. Following the wicked assassination attempt in Pennsylvania only a few days ago, President Trump will have an opportunity to show true leadership and present the American people with a choice between two wholly different views on how America ought to win for its people in an increasingly dangerous world.

This choice will have enormous consequences for American peace, security and prosperity for decades to come. Having previously served as President Trump’s director of the Central Intelligence Agency and secretary of state, and having endorsed him for president, it matters deeply to me that Americans understand how these different strategies and the difference in basic competence will affect their lives, their own personal safety, and the security of our nation.

Let’s start closest to home: the dangerous, porous southern border of our country. Dozens if not hundreds of illegal foreign nationals with potential connections to terror have been allowed inside the gates of our nation under President Biden.

Under President Trump, we had stemmed the tide. Add to that the preventable death of thousands of Americans from Chinese fentanyl flowing in from Mexico, which kills at a rate unprecedented in our nation’s history.

When Biden’s team admits that the terror lights are blinking red, you know that the difference between four more years of Team Biden and a Team Trump matters to the security of you and your family. President Trump should make this case clear at the convention this week.

In the Middle East, during our administration, we identified the Islamic Republic of Iran as primary threat to that region’s stability and prosperity. Accordingly, we introduced a massive and historic set of sanctions that crippled Iran’s economy and isolated it.

We took appropriate action to establish deterrence with the regime – like our strike on Qasem Soleimani – so that even as its economy faltered, it would not lash out violently in an attempt to obtain concessions and appeasement. We supported Israel to the hilt, and built out critical security relationships with partners like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE.

This strategy paved the way for the Abraham Accords – a historic set of peace agreements between Israel and other Arab nations – and kept Americans in the region safe. President Trump should reaffirm his commitment to Israel and their security by making it clear he will pursue additional Abraham Accords, reintroduce his policy of maximum pressure on the Iranians, and by continuing to support Israel’s defense and security.

Biden’s approach has been the complete opposite, presenting massive risk to our nation. As was the case in the Obama administration, Biden has identified the primary obstacle to peace in the region to be Israel and the creation of a Palestinian state.

Accordingly, his administration has treated our friends – like Israel and Saudi Arabia – like pariahs and enemies, while attempting to appease Iran with relaxed sanctions and ransom payments. In addition, his administration resumed the funding of entities in the West Bank and Gaza, like UNWRA, ignoring their ties to terrorist organizations.

The American people will have to decide this November between Biden’s approach, which resulted in the horrific attacks on Oct. 7, or Trump’s approach, which yielded the Abraham Accords.

In Europe, President Biden once again sought appeasement and ‘good feelings’ over hard deterrence and tough love. The Trump administration prioritized getting NATO countries to spend more and arming Ukraine, thereby forming a reliable deterrent that would keep Putin at bay.

We were excoriated in the European press and halls of government, but when we left office, NATO had far more resources and Europe was more secure. President Biden relaxed those deterrence efforts, including his failed withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, with his vague remarks about a "minor incursion," Biden essentially invited Russian aggression against Ukraine – a war that continues today because Biden has been unwilling to give Ukraine the weapons it needs to win.

President Trump favored decisive action and deterrence, while Biden has favored appeasement. That’s the choice before Americans in November. President Trump should announce his commitment to reestablishing strength and deterrence in Europe to check Putin, to bring an end to the Ukraine war, and to restore peace and stability to Europe.

Finally, let’s consider the Indo-Pacific. The Trump administration identified the Chinese Communist Party as the greatest threat to our nation and to global freedom and security. Accordingly, we built out stronger security relationships with partners like Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, and we were unambiguous about our commitment to Taiwan.

While Team Biden has continued much of our good work supporting allies in the region – and should be commended for it – it has embraced a different strategy regarding the CCP. It has prioritized climate change diplomacy with China, which has led to appeasement in important areas.

While our administration denounced the CCP for its human rights record – particularly its genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang – Team Biden has actively undermined efforts to hold the CCP accountable for its atrocities in pursuit of climate change concessions.

And most of all, President Biden and his team have been incredibly ambiguous and vague concerning America’s commitment to helping Taiwan defend itself. This weakness will only invite aggression.

The American people will have to decide this November if climate change diplomacy and a global focus on diversity, equity and inclusion are worth allowing the CCP to grow stronger, bolder and more dangerous. This week, President Trump should state his intent to reinstitute a policy of holding China accountable economically, and formally recognizing Taiwan would send a signal that the island nation is off limits to China.

Taken together, these differences constitute radical contrasting views of how America ought to use its power and engage with the world. Like the Obama administration, the Biden administration is both reactionary and apologetic for America’s actions.

Eager to avoid conflict, Team Biden has time and again demonstrated an inclination to appease adversaries rather than confront them. Its priorities center on fighting climate change and advancing other progressive issues, even when that means subordinating or undermining America’s interests, as was the case with the Paris climate accords. This has led to more war and bloodshed.

The Trump administration’s core principle was that America was not just a nation among many, but the most exceptional of nations and the greatest force for peace and stability on the planet. We were willing to put America first because we believed in what America stood for, and our aim was the establishment and maintenance of a model of deterrence that would keep America’s adversaries from harming our interests.

We must never forget what a blessing it is to live in a country where we are free to choose and elect our leaders. I am confident that if Americans simply contrast the results from the past four years with our four years in office, they will make the correct choice.