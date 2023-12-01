The real winner of DeSantis, Newsom debate, Walt Disney's wisdom, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host gives her take on advertisers fleeing X, formerly known as Twitter, and Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech. Continue reading…

RED VS. BLUE – Top takeaways, real winner of DeSantis, Newsom debate. Continue reading…

WALT'S WISDOM – Disney indicts its woke self with founder’s own words in newly published book. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Deadspin's Carron Phillips only has a byline because he's a race-baiter. Continue reading…

HANDS OFF OUR APPLES – Will Biden let a rogue agency ban our Apple Watches? Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – No corner of culture is safe from vile behavior. Continue watching…

U-2, BRUTE? – This high-flying aircraft discovered China’s spy balloon. Now Biden’s Pentagon wants to kill it. Continue reading…

BOMBSHELL BOOK – Royal tell-all is nuts but it still works in one key way. Continue reading…

A's & B's? – Parents don't realize kids are failing. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…