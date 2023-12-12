Putin uses Russian church to spread his saintly status in nation with no separation of religion and state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote address on Nov. 28 at the Plenary Session of the World Russian Peoples’ Concilium, a faith-based organization led by the head of Russia's Orthodox Church and Putin’s close ally, Patriarch Kirill.

The highly choreographed event took place in the Kremlin and was attended by clergy members of other faiths - including Islam and Judaism - top government officials, military members and youth. The stage resembled an iconostasis (‘icon stand’ in Greek), a wooden and metal partition with doors that holds tiers of stylized gilded icons and separates the sanctuary from the nave in Russian Orthodox Churches. It symbolizes the boundary between God and Heaven (The Holy) and humans (The Worldly).

In place of icons that are considered sacred because they depict various saints, was a giant TV screen flanked by the identical images of "Savior the Miraculous" (Spas Nerukotvornyi, which literally means savior not created by hand). This ancient icon, Russian Christians believe, was not painted by an artist but appeared as a result of a miracle when Christ washed his face with water and wiped it with a kerchief. Christ gave the kerchief to a painter, Ananiy, who served as an archivist for Avgar. Avgar was cured of leprosy with the help of the kerchief that had Christ’s image on it.

Below the screen was a large, stage-width signage ornate with golden crosses and church cupolas on the green background, with the title of the event "XXV World Russian Peoples’ Concilium."

When the giant TV monitor was turned on, a live image of Putin emerged and everyone, including Kirill, faced Putin and the Savior icons as a male choir began singing "To Czar Heavenly," an eighth century prayer to the Holy Spirit, which became part of the Russian Orthodox Church service. Introduced by Kirill, Putin delivered the speech virtually, from the monitor that towered over the audience, as though he was speaking from the heavens.

Putin started his speech with the "minute of silence" to honor the memories of "fallen heroes" who fought for our "Motherland" [in Ukraine]. He then spoke about the critical role of the church in Russian statehood and history, about Russia’s fight against the West for liberty and sovereignty as a great power (derzhava) and independent civilization, and about the West’s intentions to foment "inter-ethnic and inter-religious discord" and to "fracture our society". He attributed the collapse of the USSR to the fact that the Communists abandoned religion and a spiritual vacuum set in.

Putin also drew a distinction between Russia, whose culture is centered on traditions and family and where everyone knows what a mother and a father is, and the decadent West with its multi-gender pseudo-sciences. Putin concluded by stating that although officially, the church is separated from the state in Russia, "it is impossible to separate the Church from the society and from an individual."

In his follow-on speech, Kirill highlighted the messianic role of Putin, whom he called a "wise patriot" who is "open to people." In the old Russian language, the term "people" also meant "commoners" or even "serfs." Kirill alluded that the "emergence of such person" as Putin is divinely inspired. "We live in very favorable times. It is rare that God gives us such a unique chance," thanking Putin for his adherence to the Russian Orthodox traditions, promoting the spiritual life of the Russian people and understanding the historical role of Orthodox traditions in the development of Russian culture and statehood.

Many in America would perceive these theatrics as a cynical use of religion by a Godless killer. They wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Putin is a master at weaponizing religion to fulfill his personal ambitions to become the modern Czar and to advance the goals of Mother Russia.

A former KBG operative trained in psychological operations (psy-ops), Putin charmed former President George W. Bush in order to establish a personal connection and positive rapport with him. Putin told Bush, a born-again Christian, the story of a Christian cross given to him by his mother who secretly had young Putin baptized. Putin almost lost the cross, which turned out to be the only thing to survive a fire at his dacha (country house), and eventually blessing it in the Holy Land. The psy-op worked as Bush apparently saw a soul in Putin’s eyes. "I knew right away, when I saw that crucifix around his neck, Putin was a man I could work with," said Bush. "He's a man deeply committed to his country."

However, dismissing Putin as merely a manipulative spymaster would be missing an important point about the Russian psyche and that of its leaders. Putin, whose approval rating is at 82%, is a Messiah-like figure for many Russians. He has revived Russia’s sense of exceptionalism, significantly diminished by losing the Cold War and the USSR’s collapse. He also has restored Russia’s status of a great power, or derzhava, which the Russians believe is destined by divine providence for leadership, particularly in Eurasia.

What the West does not understand is that Putin’s and Russia’s reasons for fighting in Ukraine are not just a matter of conquering a neighbor or trying to re-create a security buffer between itself and NATO.

Russia has always held a mystical role as the home of a chosen people in the minds of its populace and its leaders, whether they be Czars, commissars or autocrats like Putin. Throughout history, Russia’s leaders have cultivated the idea of a unique, divinely inspired civilization, neither Eastern nor Western. This sense of imperial exceptionalism, even during communism, was passed down through generations. Russia was the "Third Rome," successor to the Byzantine Empire.

Russians believe their culture and their religion originated in Ukraine, or more specifically, in Kievan Rus’, a medieval kingdom and the first eastern Slavic state to which Russians, Ukrainians and Belarussians trace their ancestry. Putin is skillfully tapping into this, but as the leader of Mother Russia, he also likely believes himself.

What America’s leaders must understand is that those Russian soldiers who keep getting thrown into the meatgrinder of Ukrainian defenses are not going to stop coming, ever.

Winning in Ukraine has nothing to do with Estonia or Poland being "next" on Putin’s wish list, as leaders warn. It is a sacred duty, and the cost Russia is willing to exact on Ukraine, the U.S. and its own people is without limit.