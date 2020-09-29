Gerard Baker: Presidential debate and Biden -- Does former VP really want the job?

Here’s a question that won’t get asked in Tuesday’s presidential debate: Does Joe really want this? Is his heart truly in the project that the modern Democratic Party has become?

This is a man whose entire adult life has been spent in the embrace of a political culture that is now denounced by the ideological shock troops who drive much of the agenda of his party.

NEWT GINGRICH: PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE – WHICH BIDEN WILL SHOW UP ON STAGE WITH TRUMP?

On Planet Biden, somewhere in that America he thinks he still inhabits, Joe is running for president in about 1956, back when he had his first full head of hair, an age when the Democratic Party still regarded white men as human beings rather than patriarchal oppressors and racial supremacists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

(Come to think of it, maybe he did run for president in 1956? It’s easy to lose count. He’s taken more shots at the presidency than your average Molotov cocktail-wielding peaceful protester has taken at a police cruiser in the past few months.)

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING GERARD BAKER'S COLUMN IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL