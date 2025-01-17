President Trump is an extraordinary American figure and his inauguration is historic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 will be an amazing, historic inaugural of the new president.

Only the 1789 inauguration of President George Washington and the deeply threatened first inaugural of President Abraham Lincoln in 1861 will remain more significant in historic terms. However, it will rival the 1933 inauguration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the Great Depression.

This event will mark the second time a former president is inaugurated to return to the White House after a term out of office. Only President Grover Cleveland in 1892 was able to do that until now.

It is also an important milestone in the effort to Make America Great Again. The nine-year saga of then-candidate Donald J. Trump is amazing. He came out of nowhere in 2015 and beat 16 strong Republican candidates. He defeated establishment heir Hillary Clinton. He immediately went to war with the national establishment, including the fruitless two-year Robert Mueller investigation and two impeachment efforts. The 2020 election was rigged by a biased media and liberal billionaires. Despite this, President Trump recovered and completely dominated the GOP. He faced two assassination attempts and constant lawfare from Democratic attorneys nationwide. He then quickly adjusted after the collapse of President Biden’s candidacy – and the sudden establishment coronation of Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite Harris receiving $1.5 billion in donations in 107 days, Trump swept all seven key swing states. He won the electoral college by a decisive 312-226 and earned the support of more than 77 million Americans. President Trump’s path to this inauguration was a personal odyssey of historic proportions.

President Trump will enter office with a specific reform program that mortally threatens the national establishment. Not since populist President Andrew Jackson entered office in 1829 with a plan to replace the Bank of the United States with a system of state banks has a reformer brought such a clear commitment to profound change.

Despite the last four years of decline, America remains the leading economic, military, and cultural power in the world. President Trump’s clear rejection of the establishment’s long war, deep foreign involvement approach represents a profound change in the United States’ role in world affairs.

President Trump admires President William McKinley (the most consistent advocate of high tariffs to develop the American economy). Like McKinley, Trump is eager to use tariffs to protect and develop American jobs and industry – and as a negotiating tool since the United States is the world’s largest market. This marks a profound shift in a 90-year preference for open borders and lopsided foreign trade disadvantages with no American response. It will shake up the entire world economic system.

In his first term, President Trump advocated civilian space development and a U.S. Space Force to ensure American control of space. His friendship with Elon Musk will allow him to enter office as the president most likely to establish Americans on the Moon, begin the colonization of Mars, and insure America is protected from threats on and beyond our planet. This will make him an historic figure for the entire future of mankind.

He is committed to dreaming big, working hard, and persevering through any obstacles. This will allow President Trump to re-establish the concept of pursuing the American dream (Thomas Jefferson’s "pursuit of happiness" pledge in the Declaration of Independence) and renew the American work ethic.

Presiding over the 250th anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence in 2026 will be inherently historic. It will be a patriotic 250-year look back and a visionary 250-year look forward. This will enable President Trump to communicate to every American and the world about the past and future genius of our unique system of freedom and liberty. It could imprint a generation or more with a sense of American patriotism and promise of a better future.

Finally, this inauguration will be remembered because President Trump is an extraordinary American figure. We are not likely to see his equal again in our lifetime.

This is why this inauguration is historic.