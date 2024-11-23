President-elect Trump, bring us hope by freeing the hostages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A heartfelt request to you, President-elect Trump:

I am the great-aunt of Abigail Mor Edan, whose parents were murdered in front of her by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 before she was kidnapped and held hostage for 51 days.

When the first Hamas-held hostages crossed back into Israel on Nov. 24, 2023, humans around the world were still reeling from the jihadist group’s Oct. 7 rampage, a binge of murder, rape and kidnapping in which 1,200 people were killed and another 250 abducted.

Jews had spent the seven weeks since the attack in a terrifying and unfamiliar state of shock and disbelief, often wondering if anything could restore our shattered sense of physical security and broken hearts.

Abigail’s release from Hamas captivity was the first true breath of air that I experienced in 51 days. Millions of people experienced the profound, almost indescribable relief and gratitude that our family felt watching her and 104 children and women be freed.

The hostage release and cease-fire deal that saved over one hundred innocent lives, was the result of intensive American-led diplomacy at its very best. The agreement showed how the United States could guide two implacable enemies toward a narrow sliver of consensus in the midst of a war in order to rescue people cruelly stolen by a terrorist organization.

Abigail turned out to be one of the lucky ones: Though Israeli forces have freed seven hostages this year, November 2023 was the last negotiated large-scale release. Since December, mediators have been unable to get another deal through.

It is a difficult deal to make; Hamas has made it clear that they will not release any more hostages in exchange for anything less than allowing them to remain in power and the full withdrawal of the Israeli army. The Israeli government, despite overwhelming support by the Israeli populace to end the war and prioritize the lives of the hostages, insists on continuing to pursue an unwinnable war.

After over a year of fighting, Hamas’ abilities have been all but decimated. It is unclear how long it will take to fully remove them, and likely cannot be done without alternative leadership. Hamas can be dealt with at any point; the hostages cannot wait. For tens of hostages who have been killed in captivity, it is already too late.

Amid the tragedy, trauma and stalemate, I have a major reason for optimism: your election. This is admittedly an odd thing for a lifelong Democrat and party activist like myself to write, but it is true. You are the legendary dealmaker, Donald Trump.

President-elect Trump, you are in a unique position of being able to make a critical, impressive deal now, two months before you return to the White House. You enjoy a remarkably close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly you speak with daily since your election. You are respected by leaders in the Arab world and can leverage this to influence the implacable Hamas. For months, you have made it clear you expect Israel’s wars with Hamas and Hezbollah to have concluded by the time you enter office on Jan. 20, 2025.

The hostages certainly cannot wait until Jan. 20 – by then, there may be no one left to save. After 14 months of war and Hamas’ late August massacre of six young abductees, including our fellow American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Israeli estimates suggest that only 50 of the remaining 101 hostages are even still alive. Seven of the hostages are our American citizens.

They are being held in unimaginable conditions in dark and cramped underground tunnels. They are critically weakened by severe malnutrition – Hersh lost half of his body weight in 11 months – and as winter begins, they face added dangers of contracting diseases that their debilitated immune systems can no longer handle.

President-elect Trump, you now have an incredible chance to show the world what American diplomatic and moral commitment can accomplish with strong leadership; however, this chance may not be viable much longer. Please take action now and help make the hostage release deal that has not succeeded for a year.

You will show the world what we all stand for in America – freedom. You, and only you, can make the deal that will bring the hostages home to their families.

President-elect Trump: I think back to the Republican convention, where the world saw your beautiful 4-year-old granddaughter Carolina sitting on your lap. Carolina is the same age as Abigail, who spent her 4th birthday as an orphaned hostage in Gaza. She was released two days after her birthday on Nov. 26, 2023.

We are now one year later. Abigail celebrated her fifth birthday in freedom. She has a whole year of memories, and the rest of her life ahead of her, thanks to courageous American and Israeli diplomacy. Her parents are not here to celebrate with her, but we all are.

Abigail represents for the Jewish people, and for all of humanity, that something positive can be salvaged out of the suffering and cruelty of the past year – she represents hope.

President-elect Trump, I know you can make this hope real for the free world, now, before it is too late.