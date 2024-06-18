Expand / Collapse search
President Biden's blunders, Putin's trip to North Korea, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Biden is experiencing a serious mental decline Video

Sean Hannity: Biden is experiencing a serious mental decline

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on President Biden's blunders ahead of the presidential election on "Hannity."

HANNITY – Fox News host reflects on President Biden's blunders ahead of the presidential election. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Biden prepares to make up laws again, this time on immigration. Continue reading…

COMMON SENSE RETURNS – Europe is turning right. Could Trump lead the way for US next? Continue reading…

GUTFELD – How can people make a decision in November when both sides think the other side is nuts? Continue reading…

BIG AGENDA – Here’s what to expect from Putin's trip to North Korea. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights how the White House proclaimed a 'World Elder Abuse Awareness Day'. Continue watching…

The White House has made us aware of elder abuse every day: Raymond Arroyo Video

GIFTS TO CHINA – Biden’s electric vehicle mandates give away auto industry on a silver platter. Continue reading…

MAKING THEIR CASE – Abortion case could cost judges their jobs for ruling correctly. Continue reading…

FATHER'S DAY – Three small words every dad can speak. Continue reading…

