Prairie chicken is Biden's new weapon, what your kids want before you die and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

SEAN HANNITY – Is Hunter Biden too broke to pay child support?.… Continue watching…

SAVE THE CHILDREN – I’m a doctor who survived stage IV cancer. Euthanizing children isn’t medical care… Continue reading…

‘MONSTROUS’ – Hunter Biden’s twisted attempts to keep his little girl from using his name are now in a new realm… Continue reading…

PLEASE, MOM AND DAD – The one thing your kids want from you before you die… Continue reading…

IT STINKS! – Biden's quiet attack on rural America smells just as bad as manure… Continue reading…

KAYLEIGH McENANY – Three phone calls changed my life: One from a president, one from a doctor but this was the most important… Continue reading…

AI CRAZINESS – Why artificial intelligence can't bring the dead back to life… Continue reading…

WATCH: MIRANDA DEVINE – Hunter has the best attorneys money can buy… See the video…

RUN, BUT CAN'T HIDE – These are Fauci's 3 biggest mistakes that no amount of media whitewashing can undo… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham discusses the deadly consequences of President Biden’s border policies … Watch now...

ADVICE FOR MOMS & DADS – 5 crucial keys to parenting in a world gone mad… Continue reading…

REP. JODEY ARRINGTON – This crisis is flashing danger and America must change course or our children will pay is the greatest success story from the pandemic… Continue reading…

MAJOR VICTORY – Here's why Texas court's ruling on FDA approval of abortion drugs is a huge win for women, girls… Continue reading…

WATCH: MARK PENN – DeSantis has to ‘do a reset’ to close the gap between President Trump… See the video…

BATAAN SURVIVORS – These WWII heroes endured disease, starvation and beheadings. Here's why we should remember them… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – The Upside Down World Check out all of our political cartoons...