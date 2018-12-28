Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Peggy Noonan: Trump insiders, come out of the shadows

Peggy Noonan
By Peggy Noonan | The Wall Street Journal
FILE -- President Donald Trump listens during a signing ceremony for criminal justice reform legislation in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Washington.

FILE -- President Donald Trump listens during a signing ceremony for criminal justice reform legislation in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

My most central hopes for 2019 involve, as yours likely do, peace at home and abroad. But I also hope very particularly for personal testimony from those who know whereof they speak. I want those who have worked with President Trump to tell us what it is like in this White House. And I want them to put their name on it.

How does he really operate each day? What do you see as you witness him doing his job?

CLICK HERE TO READ PEGGY NOONAN: MELANIA TRUMP’S MISSTEP AND MICHELLE OBAMA’S MYSTERY

The setting sun illuminates clouds behind the White House during a partial federal shutdown, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The setting sun illuminates clouds behind the White House during a partial federal shutdown, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The press reports he watches television for hours, is inattentive to briefings, doesn’t read, rants, rages, nurses petty resentments, doesn’t listen to those with expertise, doesn’t understand the constitutional limits on his office, is increasingly alone and paranoid. Are these things true?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

What else is true? Would you trust him to handle a situation in which sound and immediate decisions had to be made in a clock-ticking crisis? Would you trust him to lead honestly and credibly through a crisis?

President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

To continue reading on The Wall Street Journal, click here.