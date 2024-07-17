Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION

Our family reunion showed how we can unite America

Americans can have their opinions without hating those who have different views

Pastor Rick McDaniel By Pastor Rick McDaniel Fox News
Published
close
Calls for unity follow assassination attempt on Trump Video

Calls for unity follow assassination attempt on Trump

‘MediaBuzz’ host Howard Kurtz joins ‘Special Report’ to discuss the media and political responses to former President Trump’s Pennsylvania rally attack.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

I spent this past weekend in the Smoky Mountains attending a DeBartolo cousins family reunion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. We had a great time reconnecting and reminiscing. Love and laughter filled the house.

President Trump's assassination attempt took place during the reunion. It contrasted the unity we were experiencing and the division our country is experiencing.

Re means "back to" so a reunion is back to the union. It’s needed in families, communities and our country. We should, in the words of our Constitution, be seeking a more perfect union.

family reunion

The DeBartolo cousins gather for a familly portrait in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Jeremy Passamonte)

It can start in the family, the most basic unit of our culture. Our family reunion experience was a microcosm of what can happen across our land.

AMERICANS AGREE ON MOST CORE VALUES, THINK OUR DEMOCRACY FUNCTIONS POORLY, POLL FINDS

We all stayed in one big house. People from Connecticut to Arizona, Florida to Ohio all under one roof. The age divide spanned 30 years. Family, yes, but still different in many ways.

We are one big American family. A variety of states but one homeland. A span of ages but all still Americans. Differences, certainly, but also neighbors who care for each other.

family laughs

It takes work to get along, but it can be done. (iStock, courtesy of user Patrick Chu)

I’ve learned this in many years of marriage, sometimes you must agree to disagree. We simply can’t always agree on everything. And sometimes we vehemently disagree. You don’t dissolve the marriage over it; you work on getting along despite it.

At our reunion, some went to Dollywood, some to the national park and some stayed in the house the entire time. Different ways to enjoy our family connections. We didn’t have to all agree on one approach.

FOUNDERS' JULY 4TH LESSON: DIVIDED BY POLITICS BUT UNITED IN CORE VALUES OF A FREE PEOPLE

Of course, we did need to agree on meals, responsibilities, schedule. Different doesn’t mean chaos. It takes work to get along; it’s not natural. Selfishness is inborn, service takes effort. But it can be done. Americans have proved it for almost 250 years.

Smoky Mountains view

Clingmans Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where the family gathered for their reunion. (Rick McDaniel)

We didn’t have any blowout fights. But with a group of Italian Americans together for three days it certainly could have happened. But even if there was conflict, we would have resolved it because we love each other.

Americans can disagree without being disagreeable. We can have fights without violence. We can have our views without hating those who have different views.

On Sunday morning, we had a worship service in the theater room of the house. Music was played and my cousin’s husband spoke on God’s grace to our family. We worshiped together because we all share the Christian faith.

AMERICAN VALUES: WHAT SMALL TOWN AMERICA IS SAYING ABOUT THE AMERICAN DREAM, 'GETTING TOO HARD'

family at dinner

 There is much that binds us together as Americans, much more than what divides us. (iStock)

But not everyone in America does. So, I may disagree with certain values or viewpoints of others. This means we will advocate differently and vote differently. And that is America. I support your right to have a different opinion – even in opposition to mine.

Our family reunion reinforced what I know is true. People need to reconnect over what they love more than what they hate. There is much that binds us together as Americans, much more than what divides us.

I love my cousins, but I have not spent enough time with them. Getting to know them better helped me to appreciate them more, to value their journey and story. 

people clasping hands, praying

Let’s reconnect over our shared values and reunite America. (iStock)

I spent time with one of my cousins and her husband. I’ve always liked them but now I do in a deeper way. The greater knowledge leads to a stronger affinity. I would like to get to know them better.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The back deck replaced the front porch and changed our communities. Americans need to spend more time outside of our usual echo chambers. Listening and getting to know their neighbors.

This doesn’t mean we will all magically agree. Unity does not mean uniformity. But we can lower the temperature of our discourse if we spend more time together instead of isolated online.

woman on phone

We can lower the temperature of our discourse if we spend more time together instead of isolated online. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Our family hasn’t had a reunion in many years. We are now committed to doing it more often. I had a lot of fun and a lot of laughs this past weekend. I’d like to have more. Life’s too short to miss out on it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americans are missing out. Too much anger not enough love. Too much vitriol not enough peace. Too much division, not enough unity.

Let’s reconnect over our shared values and reunite America.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM RICK McDANIEL

Rick McDaniel is the President of High Impact Living, speaker, writer, host of the Point of Impact podcast, author of eight books including his new book This Is Living: Daily Inspiration To Live Your Faith. You can find him on Twitter at @rickmcdaniel and Instagram @rickmcdaniel_official.