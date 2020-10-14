Brent Bozell: NY Post's Hunter Biden story censored by Facebook, Twitter -- Big Tech votes for Biden

So much for that fair election nonsense we’re taught in school. The social media companies don’t want that to happen. And they have no hesitation to do what they have to do to ensure their candidate wins.

If you have any doubts about that, Facebook just apparently declared for Team Biden.

The world's No. 1 social media site decided that news embarrassing to Democrats must be restricted.

Wednesday, the New York Post published a groundbreaking story implicating former Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Ukrainian corruption. “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post,” wrote the paper.

This isn’t just big news. It forces the Biden campaign to climb out of the basement and into the limelight. The candidate had declared another “lid” today, news media shorthand for the would-be president was in hiding … again.

The Ukraine news was too much humiliation for Facebook to make its preferred candidate endure. So it restricted access to the story.

Remember, Facebook has allowed the news media to flood its platform with the Russian collusion hoax for several years. That was never restricted.

Facebook’s Policy Communications Director Andy Stone announced the site would be “reducing its distribution on our platform.” He then added how “this story is eligible to be fact-checked by Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners.”

Of course, it is. Every story is eligible. But stories like the disputed Atlantic article claiming Trump said awful things about our military, those seldom get fact-checked. But this likely will. Facebook’s communication director is begging its leftist fact-checkers to do its dirty work.

Facebook needs full transparency here. Stone, or whoever was behind Wednesday’s disaster, needs to be suspended immediately. If this was a company policy, then Americans have a right to know it.

Stone was the perfect messenger to tell the world that his company wasn’t going to allow any of that scary free press stuff on its platform.

He worked for other Democrat operations before landing at Facebook. He was a press secretary for former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., a western regional press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and a member of former Secretary of State John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004, according to LinkedIn.

Stone then retweeted a New York Times reporter, Sheera Frankel, saying “This is what Facebook does with all questionable stories until they are reviewed by independent fact-checkers.” But what makes it “questionable?” That the left doesn’t like it. That’s all it takes.

This is hardly Big Tech’s only recent abuse of power. Twitter and Facebook regularly restrict the president. Twitter appears to have restricted messaging of the Post story briefly today, as well. And Post Business reporter Noah Manskar tweeted, “The Post's primary Twitter account (@nypost) has also been locked because the Hunter Biden stories violate its rules against ‘distribution of hacked material,’ per email we received from Twitter.”

Facebook has been on a gradual campaign to limit pages and groups of pretty much anyone who might support Trump. Violent Antifa accounts don't receive the same attention. Groups that harass conservatives like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are allowed to stay on Facebook unhindered.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is already putting Facebook's feet to the fire. He sent a series of questions to CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter Wednesday demanding further explanation. Zuckerberg and the CEOs of Google and Twitter are all scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Commerce Committee later this month.

What these tech companies have been doing is at best a contribution in kind to the Biden campaign. And at worse, it is blatant election meddling that’s far more extensive than what we saw Russia do in 2016.

If America, or any other democratic nation, ever expects to have a free election again, then Big Tech abuses must be stopped.