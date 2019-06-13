Penny Nance: Nutty attacks on pro-lifers by Sen. Gillbrand and CEOs may help make abortion a winning issue for Trump and GOP in 2020

There is a new level of hostility by the ruling class toward people in this nation, even women and minorities, who dare to believe in the intrinsic value of human life and thus identify as pro-life.

The left is losing the 46-year argument on the federalization of abortion laws, and it has made them angry and reckless.

They are now publicly equating our support for life to racism. It’s insidious and bigoted, but it’s also self-destructive.

On the political front, during an interview with the Des Moines Register “Gillibrand Compares Pro-Life Viewpoint to Racism, ‘Not Acceptable’, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was clear in her racist allegations against pro-lifers on Tuesday.

Gillibrand said, "I think there's some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable. Imagine saying that it's okay to appoint a judge who's racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic. Asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America—I don't think that those are political issues anymore.”

She made these offensive remarks responding to a question about having a litmus test for judicial nominees.

Gillibrand is polling near the bottom among the early Democratic candidates, and it’s clear why this is so. She’s lost sight of the fact that there has been a dramatic shift toward life this year in response to the radicalized abortion laws in 31 states like her very own, New York, and efforts by Virginia’s governor and others.

Americans are now as likely to identify as pro-life (47 percent) as pro-choice (47 percent). And this shift has been clearly moving toward life. A previous survey conducted by The Marist Poll found Americans more likely to identify as pro-choice than as pro-life (55 to 38 percent). Americans are choosing life.

Gillibrand wrapped up her response by continuing to attack those of us she says society finds unacceptable, who love a God who values the life He created.

She said, "And we believe in this country in the separation of church and state, and I respect the rights of every American to hold their religious beliefs true to themselves, but our country and our Constitution has always demanded that we have a separation of church and state. And all these efforts by President Trump and other ultra-radical conservative judges and justices to impose their faith on Americans is contrary to our Constitution and that's what this is. And so, I believe that for all of these issues, they are not issues that there is a fair other side. There is no moral equivalency when you come to racism, and I do not believe there is a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom."

Gillibrand has been wielding some self-righteous wordsmithing calling abortion a human right, a reproductive right, and a civil right. The problem for Gillibrand and others is that science has caught up with their flag waving. As I pointed out recently, we now know that “Sonograms – 3-D, 4-D and HD – have settled the question of when life begins. The child can sleep, can hear, can respond to the mother’s voice and can feel pain, so it’s no longer just people of faith making these arguments.

Honestly, Gillibrand should continue with this rhetoric alienating half the voter base. A brief look at the cross-tables of most polling proves that millions of women and minorities are pro-life. Her words are offensive and reductive. It’s clear by her polling numbers that voters have already ignored her and pro-life Americans are showing they’re happy to take their votes elsewhere.

A similar and perhaps even more foolish assault on pro-life Americans took place on the business front Monday. Almost 200 CEOs signed onto a full-page ad in the New York Times arguing that success and economic security is inextricably linked to access to abortion. Like Gillibrand, the ad communicated self-righteous wordsmithing - defending abortion in the name of “equality” and using the familiar ridiculous phrase “reproductive healthcare.”

Really? Killing the unborn makes for equal rights and good business? Hmm, OK, brilliant CEOs.

Pro-life Americans are getting it on all sides; we see the writing on the wall. We know we’re not welcome, and you know what? It’s refreshing to have it all out front, even in writing.

Setting aside the hostile work environment this creates for pro-life employees of these big corporations, it’s also a wake-up call for consumers.

The bottom line is that we have come to a point of reckoning. Roe v. Wade is on its last breath, and the left isn’t content to let states individually work out their own policies on abortion.

No, they instead are throwing a temper tantrum complete with name calling. Our response must be patient education but also strategic discipline.

Kirsten Gillibrand won’t be president, and the people of New York need to rethink her fitness for the U.S. Senate. She’s become an embarrassment.

The marketing geniuses running these large companies should be placed on notice. Millions of consumers are pro-life, and we are polite enough not to go where we are not wanted.

Find companies that want your business and give it to them. And finally stick it to all of them by voting pro-life.

