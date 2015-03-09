Notre Dame's Anti-Abortion Activists Fight the Wrong Battle With Obama

By Ellis HenicanNewsday and AM New York Columnist/FOX News Contributor

It's one of the great things about America's Catholic universities, one of many -- the long coexistence of intellectual openness and faith.

We Catholics are not expected to shut ourselves off from honest discussion. We are not taught to close our minds but to open our hearts.

Someone really ought to mention this to the ardent band of anti-abortion activists trying to turn the University of Notre Dame into a Catholic madrassa - and boot Barack Obama as commencement speaker on Sunday.

What are they so afraid of?

