Newt Gingrich: The midterm elections aren't really about Trump – We're at a major turning point in our history

We are living through a historic turning point in American history.

Many Americans want to keep building on the tremendous results we have seen since Republicans took control in Washington. Others – who are seeing their power and elite status wane – are bitterly fighting to resist, obstruct and distort the Republicans’ success.

This is part of the same political-cultural civil war that I discuss in my New York Times best-seller “Trump’s America: The Truth About Our Nation’s Great Comeback. ”

You can see this fight over results versus resistance vividly in the assault Senate Democrats have mounted to destroy Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has decades of exemplary service across the government.

Many in the mainstream media are pretending that the Democratic attack on Kavanaugh was prompted by last-minute, uncorroborated, 36-year-old allegations of sexual assault. But the offensive started much earlier and quickly reached fever pitch.

The moment Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would retire in June, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats said President Trump’s nominee to replace Kennedy should not be confirmed until after the midterm elections in November.

The Democrats were trying to fabricate a false equivalence between Kennedy’s replacement and the Republican refusal to hold confirmation hearings for Judge Merrick Garland, President Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Once Kavanaugh was nominated by President Trump, Schumer saw his first effort was ineffective. He then simply made clear that he was going to “oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have.” So far, he’s kept his word.

Democrats – including some on the Senate Judiciary Committee – quickly banded together for a joint press conference to get out the message that they opposed Kavanaugh because they suspected he would not support left-wing policies. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told the victims of the school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida, that "Judge Kavanaugh is your worst nightmare."

At a press conference with independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said anyone who supported Kavanaugh’s confirmation was “complicit in the evil.”

In July – the same month Kavanaugh was nominated – the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., received a letter containing the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Feinstein then conspired to keep the allegations secret and allowed Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing – and numerous interviews with senators – to carry on without raising the allegations.

According to Feinstein, she was honoring Ford’s request that her identity remain confidential. At the same time, Democrats recommended lawyers to Ford. According to Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., those lawyers will now be investigated for blatantly lying to Ford and telling her that Senate Judiciary Committee staff wouldn’t come to interview her in California .

Then, when it became clear that Kavanaugh would be confirmed, Feinstein’s office apparently went into resistance mode, discarded Ford’s request for privacy in the name of political gain, and may have leaked her letter to the press. The leak, which is now being investigated, created the chaotic media circus that forced Ford and her family – as well as the Kavanaugh family – into the center of the political-cultural turmoil.

And make no mistake: This is exactly what the leak was meant to do.

The uncorroborated allegations spurred more, which became more and more salacious and unbelievable. For a moment, the Democratic fear was replaced by hysterical rage.

Finally, with regard to the allegations, Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, told all “the men of this country” to “just shut up.”

Then Schumer said publicly that nominees being considered for the political appointments have “no presumption of innocence” – rejecting the most basic concept of the American justice system.

Now the Democrats are beginning to realize that the uncorroborated allegations aren’t going to work, so they are going after how Kavanaugh characterized his drinking in high school.

This level of resistance is breaking the Democrats’ grip on reality – and it’s a pattern.

There are clear similarities between the Kavanaugh smearing and the investigation into so-called Russian collusion. It’s not about evidence. It’s not about facts. It’s not about what’s good for America. It’s about doing anything possible to support resistance against President Trump and the Republican agenda.

What the Democrats don’t realize is that the Nov. 6 midterm elections are not going to be about President Trump – they are going to be about what kind of America we want to become.

This is a big, historic choice for American voters. They will have the opportunity to choose between Republican results and Democratic resistance.

Voters will choose between having a better, fairer international trade system (see Trump’s success with replacing NAFTA) – or the old international-interest trade regime that closed American factories and drove jobs out of our country.

Voters will choose between continuing massive job growth in almost every industry – or returning to the special-interest, high-regulation policies that killed job growth for eight years under President Obama.

They will choose between tax cuts that allow families of four earning the average median income to keep over $2,000 annually – or a left-wing, high-tax bureaucratic system that will keep more taxpayer money and distribute it according to Washington’s wishes.

They will choose between a practical, common-sense approach to lowering the cost of health care while keeping your choice of doctor and insurance – or a one-size-fits-all government system that costs too much and is controlled by Washington bureaucrats.

They will choose between having safe borders and safe children – or having lawlessness and so-called sanctuary cities, which are safe havens for MS-13 and other dangerous multinational gangs that are helping to fuel the opioid epidemic that is killing more than 40,000 Americans per year.

Make no mistake: This is a big choice about what kind of country we are going to become, what kind of history we want to make and whether we want results or resistance.