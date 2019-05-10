New York Post: With ‘collusion’ dead, it’s time to face the real Russian menace

Endlessly obsessed with Russia’s interference in the last election, one half of Washington — the Democrats — all but ignore Russia’s current nefarious deeds around the globe.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, next week. They will have a lot to discuss.

Consider: When Iran tried to blackmail Europe this week by threatening to undo the nuclear deal, it sent Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Moscow. That’s where Tehran gets its strongest support.

To undermine America’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Putin offered Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan a mega-deal for anti-aircraft S-400 missiles.

