New York Post: Venezuela’s fight for freedom

Venezuelans took to the streets by the thousands again Wednesday in response to rightful President Juan Guaidó’s call for an uprising to remove hopelessly corrupt Nicolás Maduro from power. But no clear end is in sight.

Guaidó clearly enjoys popular support from a nation hopelessly wracked by corruption, oppression and financial chaos, but top military leaders and key government ministers remain loyal (for now) to Maduro.

That led top opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, sprung from years of house arrest by military not following Maduro’s orders, to take refuge at the Spanish embassy.

Yet the dictator is far from safe. He has reportedly now surrounded himself with Cuban troops — a boost for his security at the price of exposing his utter dependence on foreign support.

The United States, one of some 50 nations that recognize Guaidó’s presidency, warns that military intervention remains an option — “if that’s what’s required,” as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put it.

