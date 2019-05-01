Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

New York Post: Trump and Democrats take a first step toward a good deal for America

By Editorial Board | New York Post
President Trump and Democratic leaders emerged from Tuesday’s White House meeting with a tentative deal to spend $2 trillion on a “big and bold” overhaul of the nation’s infrastructure. Yay!

For starters, they’re talking again — and not just talking, but smiling.

SCHUMER SAYS TRUMP AGREED TO $2T INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE AT WHITE HOUSE MEETING

Things went so well that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the “good will” at the meeting, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was “very pleased” with “a very productive meeting.”

President Trump and Democrats aim for $2 trillion infrastructure packageVideo

Of course, the only thing they agreed on was a dollar figure. The difficult details, like where the money’s to come from and exactly what it will go for, await a follow-up meeting in three weeks.

