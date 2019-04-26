New York Post: Social justice warriors are going to utterly maul Joe Biden

Even before launching his 2020 presidential bid, Joe Biden knelt at the altar of identity grievance. He will kneel and kneel some more through the campaign. None of it will be enough, and he is destined to be mauled by the modern left’s grievance-mongers.

The “woke” social justice movement rules today’s Democrats, and the party’s candidates are ranked for fitness on a crude, ever-shifting scale of “intersectionality,” used to determine who is most oppressed. If a candidate can claim oppression based on race, gender or sexuality, he or she can move forward. If he is deemed to have “privilege,” God help him.

WHY THE MEDIA ARE CONVINCED JOE BIDEN WILL IMPLODE

Before Biden officially announced his campaign on Thursday, he said at an event in January 2019: “The bottom line is we have a lot to root out, but most of all, the systematic racism that most of us whites don’t like to acknowledge even exists.”

This was of course said at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, because a key qualification in competing for the party’s nomination is to kiss the ring of that paragon of virtue. “We don’t even consciously acknowledge it,” Biden continued. “But it’s been built into every aspect of our system.”

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.