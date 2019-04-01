New York Post: How Republicans should replace ObamaCare

“If the Supreme Court rules that ObamaCare is out, we’ll have a plan that is far better than ObamaCare,” President Trump pledged Wednesday. Democrats and their media toadies attacked, claiming Trump will sucker-punch consumers with “junk” plans, abandon people with pre-existing conditions and cause “around 20 million Americans” to lose coverage, as New York Times columnist Paul Krugman warns. These claims are lies.

The Trump administration’s health experts have put out reports outlining what a Trump alternative will look like. The key pieces are a special fund for people with pre-existing conditions, allowing lower cost plans and reforming Medicaid.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BACKS TOTAL OVERTURN OF OBAMACARE, WILL SUPPORT STATES CHALLENGING THE LAW

The Trump administration wants to protect people with pre-existing conditions by duplicating nationwide what several states have done to fund coverage for the sick separately. That’s not abandoning the sick.

Five percent of the population consumes nearly 50 percent of the health care. Forcing consumers to pay the same for insurance regardless of health status, as ObamaCare does, is extortion. Actuarial experts explain that’s why ObamaCare premiums have tripled since 2013.

