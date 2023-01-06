Expand / Collapse search
Opinion Newsletter
Published

A new nuclear villain, a Republican reboot, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker Carlson: Washington hates accountability Video

Tucker Carlson: Washington hates accountability

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on why Rep. Kevin McCarthy is having a difficult time securing the House speakership on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host gives his take on why Rep. Kevin McCarthy is having a difficult time securing the House speakership. Continue reading…

BACK THE BLUE – FBI Director says America's crime problem is real. Tackling it requires respect for cops. Continue reading…

NEW NUCLEAR VILLAIN – North Korea's Kim Jong Un increases tensions. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – 'Two-faced' Kathy Hochul is begging taxpayers she once mocked to come back. Continue reading…

A NEW FOUNDING FATHER? – Elon Musk is not perfect and neither were our Founding Fathers. Continue reading…

ROTTEN APPLE – It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden White House mispronounces Pope Benedict XVI's title. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Biden White House mispronounces Pope Benedict XVI's title Video

FACES – Biden wants your next airport visit to include a face scan. That's a huge threat to your freedom. Continue reading…

HEADS UP, FARMERS – Biden is coming for your water. Continue reading…

REPUBLICAN REBOOT – McCarthy opponents cause House chaos but raise valuable objections. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

01.06.23

01.06.23