Mike Huckabee: New York's horrific new abortion law and Roe v. Wade are both built on the same lie

Last week, America marked a grim milestone: It’s now been 46 years since the United States Supreme Court invented the “right” to end the life of the unborn.

The decision sparked a culture war that rages to this very day; its casualties – over 60 million helpless little Americans – have been butchered by people masquerading as doctors providing “care.” Whatever happened to “do no harm?”

At its heart, the culture war over abortion is about what truth you choose to believe: Do our choices, convenience and personal happiness matter more than a human life?

CATHOLIC LEADERS CALL FOR GOV. CUOMO TO BE EXCOMMUNICATED FOR ‘FLAGRANT CELEBRATION OF PRO-ABORTION BILL’

On one side are those who support what God, and science, tell us – that a unique and inherently valuable human life begins in the womb at conception.

On the other side are those who have believed a dark lie – that an unborn baby is just a mass of tissue with no rights, who can be discarded like an off-trend plaid La-Z-Boy that is upsetting the feng shui of her mother’s life.

Yet, science points to the pro-life truth, not the pro-abortion lie.

Compared with 1973, modern science has a dramatically better understanding of the biology of life. The argument for abortion used to be that life in the womb consisted of just a clump of cells, or that it was acceptable to end a life prior to its ability to survive outside the womb.

But now we know that at 12 weeks, sometimes before a mother even realizes she is pregnant, and before “viability,” a preborn baby has brain activity, a heartbeat, yawns, has a mouth full of taste buds – and can be legally killed in all 50 states.

This fact disturbs me, and I hope it disturbs you, too. But it doesn’t seem to bother Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion provider. In fact, Planned Parenthood is as vigilant as ever in its quest to promote a warped version of the truth and make abortion cheap, frequent and accessible everywhere. Last year, the organization reported the highest number of abortions since 2011.

We cannot allow the lie to continue that some lives just aren’t as valuable as others because of arbitrary standards or personal preferences. That is the logic of slavery. It is profane to suggest that one person could actually own another person and decide whether that person lives or dies.

You see, Planned Parenthood has long understood what Benjamin Franklin once wrote in “Poor Richard’s Almanack”: “Half the truth is often a great lie.” Here’s something that most people don’t realize: The very roots of widespread access to abortion are built on another lie – racism.

Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger, was a card-carrying eugenicist who critics say believed that society should cultivate its population by carefully breeding the parents. Sanger also reportedly believed black people to be inferior to whites, and many of her efforts focused on stemming pregnancies and births in black communities.

I guess it is no surprise that someone who would compromise on the truth that all people are created equal and instead believe the lie of racism would also rationalize a murderous eugenics policy that allows for the abortion of any person deemed inferior or unwanted.

How else can the gleeful celebrations be explained that have followed the passage of New York’s atrocious “Reproductive Health Act,” which essentially allows abortion for any reason until birth? Or the decision by a state judge in Iowa to overturn a bill – passed by the legislature and signed by the governor – banning abortion once a baby’s heartbeat is detected?

Ultimately, it matters that we value every human life. We cannot allow the lie to continue that some lives just aren’t as valuable as others because of arbitrary standards or personal preferences. That is the logic of slavery. It is profane to suggest that one person could actually own another person and decide whether that person lives or dies.

Ultimately, it matters that we value every human life. We cannot allow the lie to continue that some lives just aren’t as valuable as others because of arbitrary standards or personal preferences. That is the logic of slavery. It is profane to suggest that one person could actually own another person and decide whether that person lives or dies.

Alarmingly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have used their short stint back in power to push legislation that would dial back the progress the Trump administration has made chipping away at abortion funding and access.

In response, President Trump issued the boldest pro-life statement from any president. In a letter to Speaker Pelosi, he vowed to “veto any legislation that weakens pro-life Federal policies and laws, or that encourages the destruction of innocent human life at any stage.” Thank you, Mr. President.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As we pass 46 years since Roe v. Wade we must pray, speak out and work to make this the last year we tolerate such evil. That’s why it’s so important for Christians to pledge to vote and why I work with My Faith Votes to provide tools to help folks easily register to vote, learn about the issues on the ballot, and then vote.

I'll never support or vote for a candidate for any office who thinks it's ok to dismember a baby. We should never think that any person is disposable or expendable or worthless, because they're not.

This is partially adapted from Mike Huckabee’s Jan. 19 opening monologue on his show “Huckabee.”