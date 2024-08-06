Middle East war fears ramp up, Kamala's law-enforcement record, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host torpedoes Vice President Kamala Harris' leadership as the stock market declines. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Justice Gorsuch takes his case public. Continue reading…

NEIL GORSUCH – ‘Rule by nobody’ undermines our nation’s respect for the individual. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Choosing to be special instead of unique should come with a warning. Continue reading…

MIDDLE EAST WAR – War fears ramp up as F-22 Raptors rush to keep the lid on Iran. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor has the latest on a 'Comics for Kamala' event, Miss Teen USA and second gentleman Doug Emhoff's remarks. Continue watching…

UGLY TRUTH – Kamala Harris’ law-enforcement record. Continue reading…

IT'S TIM – Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz: Why her choice checks one very important box. Continue reading…

CROSSING THE TIBER – JD Vance’s road to Catholicism. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…