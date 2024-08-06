Expand / Collapse search
Middle East war fears ramp up, Kamala's law-enforcement record, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: All the money Americans lost today was caused by 'Bidenomics' Video

Sean Hannity: All the money Americans lost today was caused by 'Bidenomics'

Fox News host Sean Hannity torpedoes Vice President Kamala Harris' leadership as the stock market declines on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host torpedoes Vice President Kamala Harris' leadership as the stock market declines. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Justice Gorsuch takes his case public. Continue reading…

NEIL GORSUCH – ‘Rule by nobody’ undermines our nation’s respect for the individual. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Choosing to be special instead of unique should come with a warning. Continue reading…

MIDDLE EAST WAR – War fears ramp up as F-22 Raptors rush to keep the lid on Iran. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor has the latest on a 'Comics for Kamala' event, Miss Teen USA and second gentleman Doug Emhoff's remarks. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Second gentleman faces scrutiny Video

UGLY TRUTH – Kamala Harris’ law-enforcement record. Continue reading…

IT'S TIM – Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz: Why her choice checks one very important box. Continue reading…

CROSSING THE TIBER – JD Vance’s road to Catholicism. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

