MICHAEL GOODWIN: President Obama's Warped Priorities

President Obama has given some 35 speeches on health care, spent entire weekends trying to cut a deal with House and Senate leaders and wasted a full day on a summit to nowhere. All for a monstrosity America doesn't need or want.

Meanwhile, the White House says a decision on where and how to try Khalid Sheik Mohammed is still weeks away. "This hasn't gone up to the president yet," Robert Gibbs said.

There is no better illustration of Obama's warped priorities. He's determined to jam a health-care takeover through, but isn't involved in a key national-security debate. Time is finite and for Obama not to have devoted any of his to the case of the 9/11 masterminds is shocking -- but not surprising. The facts don't fit his politics.

Attorney General Eric Holder's dopey idea to bring the KSM trial to the federal courthouse only blocks from Ground Zero crashed into a stone wall of public opposition. Even if he tries to move it, Congress wants to deny funds for a civilian trial anywhere. The president backed Holder's plan, but his reluctance to get involved now can mean only one thing: He has no clue about what to do next. There was no Plan B and there still isn't.

This is shameful. Even amid reports a military trial at Gitmo is likely, the White House has not officially canceled its New York plans. Lower Manhattan leaders wrote to Holder in January, suggesting ideas and asking for clarification, and never got a reply.

Assuming anything is going on, it's probably an effort to horse-trade a military trial for KSM in exchange for GOP support for closing Gitmo. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is at the center of talks, but he's frustrated by White House disarray. "I've never figured out who's in charge," he told The Wall Street Journal.

Silly me. I thought the president was in charge.

