Matt Wolking: Impeachment is based on Democrats’ hatred of Trump and anger at his election

House Democrats voted Wednesday night to impeach President Trump to exact political revenge for his election defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton three years ago. This is his real “crime” in the eyes of Democrats.

This partisan, baseless impeachment will be forced through by Democrats 21 years after President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House in a bipartisan vote.

Democrats deny it, but it’s obvious that their hatred of Trump is why we will see the only purely partisan impeachment in U.S. history.

FIREWORKS ERUPT ON HOUSE FLOOR AS NADLER SUGGESTS GOP PEDDLING 'RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA'

From the moment violent riots broke out in leftist strongholds after Trump emerged victorious in the November 2016 election, Democrats have plotted his impeachment and forced removal.

“Democrats are paving the way to impeach Donald Trump,” Vanity Fair reported Dec. 15, 2016 – before Trump was even inaugurated. Five days later, the resistance rag declared: “The evidence to impeach Donald Trump may already be here.”

Before members of the Electoral College voted on Dec. 19, 2016, Hollywood celebrities produced a video begging electors to rig the vote against Trump. As an elector, Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, led an effort to undermine the vote, a scheme backed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager.

And in what has to be the epitome of tortured logic, The Atlantic’s Peter Beinart argued that the Electoral College should deny Trump the presidency because if Congress impeached him, Trump might refuse to leave office.

When Congress met on January 6, 2017, to certify Trump's 2016 election victory, Democrats objected 11 times, with none other than Vice President Joe Biden gaveling down their “impossible dream” of blocking the certification of the election results.

Before Trump was even inaugurated, House Democrats including Reps. John Lewis of Georgia and Jerrold Nadler of New York declared Trump an “illegitimate president.” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., proposed impeachment on January 15, 2017. About 70 House Democrats boycotted Trump’s inauguration.

Minutes after President Trump was sworn in, The Washington Post reported that Democrats’ “campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”

Enraged leftists cut a swath of destruction through Washington, burning cars, smashing windows, and injuring police officers.

Madonna admitted: “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

The Spectator, a British publication, published an article headlined: “Will Donald Trump be assassinated, out in a coup or just impeached?”

Ten days after Trump’s inauguration, Mark Zaid – who is now the attorney for the fake Ukraine whistleblower – tweeted that the “coup has started” and “impeachment will follow ultimately.”

By May 2017, just four months into the Trump presidency, numerous Democrats were openly discussing impeachment.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, called for impeaching President Trump on the House floor on May 17, 2017. A few days later, comedian Kathy Griffin posted a video of herself holding a replica of Trump’s bloody, severed head. A few days after that, Johnny Depp asked a crowd: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

In July 2017, removing the president via the 25th Amendment went from being a left-wing fantasy to an idea given serious consideration by the media.

“We will get rid of him,” Zaid weighed in again, adding: “I predict CNN will play a key role in Donald Trump not finishing out his full term.”

In August 2017, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appeared on ABC’s “The View” to make it clear that she was “not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump!” Glamour magazine named her Woman of the Year.

In October 2017, billionaire Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer – now a Democratic presidential candidate – launched a national TV ad campaign in support of impeachment.

Al Green filed articles of impeachment on the House floor. A few weeks later more Democrats joined him, including Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. A total of 58 Democrats voted for the president’s impeachment in December 2017. Then 66 Democrats voted for impeachment in January 2018.

Leading up the 2018 election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did her best to hide her colleagues’ intentions. She claimed impeachment was not a priority for Democrats, and promised that before impeachment could happen, “it would have to be bipartisan, and the evidence would have to be so conclusive.”

Things changed after Democrats won control of the House and The Socialist Squad seized control in 2019.

Moments after she was sworn into Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., unleashed a rant that was caught on video: “We’re gonna go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf-----!” Her campaign turned it into a T-shirt.

In July 17 this year – before the release of the Mueller report and before President Trump’s routine phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is absurdly being used to justify the Trump impeachment – the number of House Democrats supporting impeachment hit 95.

Then, at long last, the moment had arrived. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the resistance messiah, was ready to issue his report and testify to Congress. His nearly two-year investigation was complete, and Democrats hoped he had the goods on Trump’s supposedly treasonous collusion with Russia to win the 2016 election.

In reality, the Mueller report was a dud, and Mueller’s testimony was a disaster for Democrats. Chief collusion conspiracy theorist Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was going to have to find a different way to “send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from.”

On Aug. 28 this year—12 days before an inspector general would inform the House Intelligence Committee about an unspecified whistleblower complaint – Schiff tweeted: “Trump is withholding vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer seeks help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent.” The plot never changed, because this impeachment sham was rigged from the start.

We know Schiff lied about his contact with the “whistleblower,” but we still don’t know the extent of their collusion. Judging from Schiff’s tweet, it was significant. Despite the evidence revealed in hours and hours of testimony over the past couple of months, Democrats have stuck with the fake scandal that Schiff orchestrated in August.

Make no mistake: this impeachment is not about aid to Ukraine. It’s not even about stopping Joe Biden’s corruption from being exposed. This impeachment is about one thing and one thing only, just as it has been since before Donald Trump was even sworn in as president: hatred.

Hatred that Hillary Clinton failed to campaign in Wisconsin. Hatred that Americans aren’t forced to get their news from the fake news media. Hatred that Donald Trump outsmarted the Clintons and the entire Washington establishment in a single election cycle. Hatred that Trump proved the experts are not experts at all. Hatred that America’s economy is setting records instead of plunging into recession. Hatred that President Trump is putting America First.

Democrats hate President Trump. And while his impeachment by the House is a triumph for that hatred, we are drawing ever closer to the American people having their say in the November 2020 election.

Will Democrats finally accept the results then? Don’t count on it.