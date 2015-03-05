Martin Luther King Jr. deserves respect

I guess the most offensive "flyer" was the one depicting Martin Luther King Jr. flashing a wad of cash and standing next to a scandalous, nearly butt-naked hoochie.

That must have been for starters. Other "flyers" promoting "celebrations" of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday have been popping up across the country.

There's the one I described above.

Another depicted what I call a "blinged-up" King - sporting a bejeweled crown advertising a free King holiday bash: "Free At Last: Everybody Over 21 Free Till After Midnight."

Then there was this promotional gem: a flyer advertising a "No School, No ID, No Worries" bash.

And now we come to this piece de resistance of advertising: a blinged-up King on flyer advertising a "Freedom 2 Twerk" weekend party in Flint, Mich.

