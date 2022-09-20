Expand / Collapse search
Martha's Vineyard and liberal hypocrisy, Eric Adams's Love Boat, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Tucker Carlson: The second diversity arrived to Martha's Vineyard, the locals called the army Video

Tucker Carlson: The second diversity arrived to Martha's Vineyard, the locals called the army

 Fox News host Tucker Carlson takes a look at how residents reacted when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Martha's Vineyard on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host takes a look at how residents reacted when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Continue reading…

MARK ESPER – Long, slow decline of U.S. military's all-volunteer force puts America in danger. Continue reading…

WHAT THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL TOLD THE WORLD – Queen Elizabeth was a champion of British democracy and that matters for Britain and King Charles going forward. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Martha's Vineyard exposes liberal hypocrisy. Continue reading…

KAROL – Open-border liberals should look in mirror to see who's really breaking the law. Continue reading…

HR1 – McCarthy should make border security HR1 in January. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Mayor Eric Adams' Love Boat. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Mayor Eric Adams' Love Boat Video

DEFENDER OF THE FAITH – Queen Elizabeth demonstrated to the world what it meant for her to live her Christian faith and humbly follow Jesus. Continue reading…

IT'S INFLATION, STUPID – Inflation will pick midterm election winner in November. Continue reading…

IF WOMBS HAD WINDOWS US must take reasonable steps to protect unborn and reject inhumane abortion policies of China, North Korea. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Unfriendly Skies. Check out all of our political cartoons…

Unfriendly Skies 09.20.22

