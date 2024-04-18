Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot, the Ukraine war is lost, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host says he cannot name any accomplishments from the president over the past four years. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Now or never time for Israel? Continue reading…

GOD AND COUNTRY – As someone who grew up in Soviet Russia, don't let America turn into a Godless nation. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Dems hate Trump so much that they're willing to destroy the legal system. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot. She is trying to wreck the GOP. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses President Biden’s attempt to connect himself to the Greek community. Continue watching…

MIKE POMPEO – America First means helping Ukraine. It never meant America Alone. Continue reading…

NOT ENOUGH TROOPS – The Ukraine war is lost, but Hollywood and DC don’t know it. Continue reading…

STAND DOWN – Biden never wanted Israel to have missile defense. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…