Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot, the Ukraine war is lost, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Biden treated voters to a mumbling story Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity says he cannot name any accomplishments from the president over the past four years on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host says he cannot name any accomplishments from the president over the past four years. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Now or never time for Israel? Continue reading…

GOD AND COUNTRY – As someone who grew up in Soviet Russia, don't let America turn into a Godless nation. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Dems hate Trump so much that they're willing to destroy the legal system. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot. She is trying to wreck the GOP. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses President Biden’s attempt to connect himself to the Greek community. Continue watching…

MIKE POMPEO – America First means helping Ukraine. It never meant America Alone. Continue reading…

NOT ENOUGH TROOPS – The Ukraine war is lost, but Hollywood and DC don’t know it. Continue reading…

STAND DOWN – Biden never wanted Israel to have missile defense. Continue reading…

04.18.24

