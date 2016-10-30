Expand / Collapse search
Todd Starnes
Published
Last Update October 30, 2016

Mainstream media says Trump fans are hurting their feelings

By Todd Starnes, | Fox News
The Mainstream Media says Donald Trump and his supporters have hurt their feelings.

CNN's Wolf Blizter unloaded on Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager -- demanding that they stop heckling journalists.

"He shouldn't be doing that," Blitzer said on CNN. "I mean, can you talk to him? And say to him, 'Mr. Trump, we only have a few days left, and these are hardworking young journalists, they deserve to have some security,' if you will, because of some of those Trump supporters out there, they get pretty nasty with what they're screaming at these young people."

Blitzer actually told her that some of the reporters are scared.

Well, boo-hoo and bless their hearts (as we say back in the South).

To continue reading Todd Starnes’ column, click here.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.