Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Law and order at the southern border, Biden family pardons, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: This is a huge diplomatic win for President Trump Video

Sean Hannity: This is a huge diplomatic win for President Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses 'law and order' at the southern border on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses 'law and order' at the southern border. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – A perfect first week for President Trump (with an asterisk). Continue reading…

TRUMP'S TRIUMPH – First week proves president right in all these ways. Continue reading…

ELIZABETH WARREN – Trump, Musk and I agree on something important. Continue reading…

TOUGH TALK – Here's how Republicans should follow through on immigration. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor breaks down President Donald Trump's 'sparring' with the press. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Why Trump 'loves sparring with the press' Video

JAMES COMER – Biden family pardons a confession to selling out America. Continue reading…

5 LIKELY CHOICES – Who really ran the disastrous Biden White House. Continue reading…

TRUMP'S BORDER SURGE – Here are 5 things likely to happen next. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

01.28.25

01.28.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.