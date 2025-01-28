Law and order at the southern border, Biden family pardons, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses 'law and order' at the southern border. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – A perfect first week for President Trump (with an asterisk). Continue reading…

TRUMP'S TRIUMPH – First week proves president right in all these ways. Continue reading…

ELIZABETH WARREN – Trump, Musk and I agree on something important. Continue reading…

TOUGH TALK – Here's how Republicans should follow through on immigration. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor breaks down President Donald Trump's 'sparring' with the press. Continue watching…

JAMES COMER – Biden family pardons a confession to selling out America. Continue reading…

5 LIKELY CHOICES – Who really ran the disastrous Biden White House. Continue reading…

TRUMP'S BORDER SURGE – Here are 5 things likely to happen next. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…