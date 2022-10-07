Is Kanye West crazy? Arizona families keep winning and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host gives his take on Kanye West's open conservative political views. Continue reading…

JOE CONCHA – Why would Biden complain about reporters shouting questions? He barely answers them anyway. Continue reading…

ARIZONA FAMILIES KEEP WINNING – School choice advocates defeated union opposition that tried to stop law. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Did New York City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán call 911 after she urged businesses not to? Continue reading…

ROLL TIDE? – Biden demands schools embrace trans agenda or else, but Alabama isn't giving in. Continue reading…

ILLINOIS PUTS CRIMINALS FIRST – Police reform act will eliminate cash bail and make our streets less safe. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Karaoke is no solution to the murder rate in Chicago. Continue watching…

WHAT ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ HAS WROUGHT – Urban crime could hobble Democrats in the midterms. Continue reading…

A BLOW FOR FREE SPEECH – Elon Musk will buy Twitter after all. Continue reading…

NEW RELIGIOUS AWAKENING – America needs to return to founding values of faith, freedom, and the rule of law. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…