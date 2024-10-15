Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Kamala goes to church, the first October surprise, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The panic on the left is palpable Video

Sean Hannity: The panic on the left is palpable

 Fox News host Sean Hannity says Vice President Kamala Harris has 'been in hiding' on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host says Vice President Kamala Harris has ‘been in hiding.’ Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Kamala goes to church. Continue reading…

DISTURBING – Hollywood’s dark side revealed in case against producer. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – If you're a man, don't let an actor or a Martha's Vineyard elitist tell you how to vote. Continue reading…

4 YEARS LATER – FBI's role in Hunter Biden laptop scandal is worse than you know. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor says Kamala Harris is doing herself no favors. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Kamala Harris is doing herself no favors Video

THE FIRST OCTOBER SURPRISE – A presidential election considered the most important in history. Continue reading…

THE POWER OF BLUE – When Biden-Harris abandoned American hostages, they desecrated our passport. Continue reading…

QUO VADIS? – 3 reasons why Kamala Harris still can't define her vision. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.15.24

10.15.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.