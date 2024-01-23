Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Judge Judy, Nikki Haley, Kamala Harris's amateur hour, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Nikki Haley is prolonging the obvious Video

Laura: Nikki Haley is prolonging the obvious

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has a message for Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primary on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host has a message for Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primary. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Name the veep now. Continue reading…

TRUMP 2.0? – JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon stuns Davos elites with pro-Trump comments. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Ron leaves us with Nikki and Don. Continue watching…

JASON RANTZ – I was stranded in an EV at midnight. Progressives don't want you to know about my nightmare. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Judge Judy would vote for Nikki Haley even if she were a ‘frog’. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Judge Judy would vote for Nikki Haley even if she were a ‘frog’ Video

HOW DO YOU SOLVE A PROBLEM LIKE KAMALA? – Kamala Harris and the awful truth about her White House amateur hour. Continue reading…

GO PATS – How to stop hating Bill Belichick and get on with your life. Continue reading…

SCAM – The policy problem no one is talking about. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

01.23.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.