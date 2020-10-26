Sen. Joni Ernst: Amy Coney Barrett has just made history and I am proud to have voted to confirm her

Monday, October 26 is a historic day for our country. For the first time in our history, Amy Coney Barrett has just become the first mother of school-aged children to serve on the Supreme Court, and I am proud to have voted to confirm her.



It was disappointing that my opponent liberal Theresa Greenfield came out against holding a confirmation vote and echoed the liberal talking points. Justice Barrett is an inspiration to all and is proof to every woman and girl that we can do anything.



Not only is Justice Barrett accomplished and qualified to serve on the highest court of the land, but she has also proven that she will not legislate from the bench and instead will follow our Constitution.



As the newest member of the Supreme Court, Justice Barrett will protect our First Amendment rights, which includes the “right of the people peaceably to assemble,” but will draw a distinction between the anarchists – who Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has worked to set up bail money for – who want to burn down our cities.

While other liberals like Greenfield has claimed that there is systematic racism in our police department, Justice Barrett will not prejudge anyone and she will use the Constitution as her guide for thoughtful decisions, instead of highly charged political rhetoric.



When it comes to the Second Amendment, it is no secret billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has spent millions – including over $2 million in Iowa on behalf of Greenfield – pushing for legislators who share his opposition to firearms.

Thankfully, the Constitution clearly states the “right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” and Justice Barrett will interpret those words as written, which is a win for law-abiding Americans, including myself.

In addition to hearing cases that water down the Bill of Rights, radical environmentalists led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who endorsed Greenfield on Sunday, will use environmental litigation as a backdoor to strip away our rights.



Through the Green New Deal, liberals will try to limit the freedoms we enjoy through commercial air travel or the vehicles we drive. That includes my beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle. Yet, Justice Barrett will not succumb to these environmentalists and will protect our way of life and our liberties.

While it is hard to predict the future, one thing is certain: Amy Coney Barrett will be an excellent jurist for all Americans. She will defend our religious liberties and our individual freedoms.

Justice Barrett will only need one document to rein in the radical movement: our Constitution.

