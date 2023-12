Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Death to coal" might as well have been John Kerry’s words at the U.N. climate conference, where the Biden administration called for an end to coal-fired power plants not just in America, but the entire world – as if life would be just hunky-dory without access to 36% of our electricity.

While American diplomats are fearmongering about minuscule temperature changes, billions of men, women and children around the world would rejoice at the opportunity to enjoy reliable electricity.

The well-to-do hobnobbing at climate summits may take lights, heat and refrigeration for granted as universal necessities, but in many parts of the world, these are extravagant luxuries reserved only for the richest and most powerful.

If Kerry and President Biden get their way, that may be the case in America, too – unless the federal government turns tail and supports the benefits of clean, responsibly produced American coal.

Kerry’s anti-coal comments reveal just how tone-deaf the Biden administration is to the problems of the world, let alone its own constituency. Although you’ll never see it in the headlines, energy poverty may be humanity’s most pressing problem.

Without affordable, reliable energy, nothing about our modern lives is possible – even the most basic necessities like healthy, nutrient-dense foods and life-saving medications. For the billions around the world without electricity, or only sporadic power, this is no political issue. It’s a matter of life and death.

Just picture life in South Sudan, Burundi or Malawi – where less than 15% have any electricity at all, let alone constant power – where life expectancies barely breach 60 and 10% of children die before the age of 5.

Life without electricity – for which coal is essential – is brutal and short.

But don’t think this problem is limited to far-flung Third World nations. In England, more than 3,000 people die needlessly every year because they can’t afford to keep their homes at a safe temperature in the winter. For all the hype and lies about global warming from the likes of Hillary Clinton, global mortality data shows cold is nearly 10 times deadlier than heat, claiming 4.5 million lives a year on average.

Of course, Kerry’s anti-coal comments aren’t driven by humanitarian concerns. As Biden’s "special envoy for climate change," his mission is singular. But even if the environment is your top concern, coal shouldn’t be our nemesis – China should be.

In fact, we’re seeing a significant increase in use of coal around the globe, much of it by China and India, where pollution control technology is lacking. It’s not uncommon in major cities in Asia to see pedestrians wearing masks not because of COVID-19, but because of toxic air. Highways and airports are routinely closed in China due to smog so thick drivers and pilots can’t see, and respiratory illnesses are through the roof. "I could actually taste the air when I breathed," remarked one traveler.

But the United States, where a quarter of our electricity comes from coal, is a world leader in clean air, with air pollution plummeting almost 80% since 1970. We’re ranked number one in the world for access to clean and safe drinking water.

As a global powerhouse in fossil fuel production, America has proven that affordable, reliable energy and environmental protection go hand in hand.

And when it comes to warming, Kerry still needn’t fret about coal. The Earth is in an "interglacial period," which is a normal period of warmer than usual temperatures spanning every 10-15,000 years. Each of the last four interglacial periods were considerably hotter than today’s temperatures.

Temperatures have risen slightly since the Industrial Revolution, but a new study covering 42,000 years of historical weather actually shows that manmade greenhouse gas emissions are simply not strong enough to affect global temperatures. And while temperatures have warmed slightly, regardless of cause, human resilience to our climate has risen dramatically.

Attacking coal may be politically convenient, but it’s scientifically fruitless — especially as Biden continues to push electric vehicles, which will astronomically increase our electricity needs. With a quarter of Americans reporting difficulty affording their home energy bills – according to data collected before three years of record inflation – this is not the time to vilify coal.

Instead, the United States should embrace our cutting-edge pollution control technology and boldly support the affordable, reliable fuels that make modern life possible, fossil fuels and nuclear energy.