Joe Biden must address the crises he created at this year’s SOTU

The new House Republican majority in Congress is hitting the ground running to implement our Commitment to America and provide a critical check on President Joe Biden.

Over the past two years of single-party Democrat rule, every American suffered from surging prices at the grocery store and the gas pump, skyrocketing crime, and a southern border crisis.

In the State of the Union, Joe Biden must answer for the state of crisis his failed policies have created.

This is why I am proud to bring Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith from Fort Plain, New York, as my honored guest for this year’s State of the Union address. Every day, Sheriff Murphy and our upstate law enforcement officers are on the front lines of fighting against the crime, fentanyl and chaos plaguing our communities because Democrats like Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continue to embrace dangerous policies incentivizing crime in our communities.

Because of Joe Biden’s open border policies, our historic border crisis has spiraled out of control, and more than 1.2 million illegal immigrants have evaded apprehension at our southern border. Now, every state in America is a border state.

Instead of securing the border, the Biden administration is shifting the influx of illegal immigrants across the country and burdening New York communities. Hardworking families in upstate New York should not be punished for Biden’s Far Left open border policies.

In the new majority, House Republicans are working to secure our border, combat illegal immigration, and hold Joe Biden and his administration accountable for their failed open-border policies.

Make no mistake, Biden’s historic border crisis has created a historic public health crisis for every American community. In 2022, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized enough illicit fentanyl to kill every single American, most of which was smuggled across our southern border. Now, drug overdoses due to illicit fentanyl are the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-49.

Our brave law enforcement, who respond to crisis day or night, are bearing the brunt of this fentanyl crisis. Instead of giving them the support they need, one-party Democrat rule in Washington and Albany has caved to the Far Left "defund the police" movement. Due to soft-on-crime policies across our nation, 2022 marked a 28% increase in police officer deaths by gunfire since 2020.

In my home state of New York, overall crime, including murder, rape and robbery, has increased by more than 20% since 2020 due to its failed bail reform.

These are the consequences of putting criminals back on our streets, not just in our big cities, but even our small, rural communities are paying the price. In my own district, there was a bank robbery last year in Glens Falls, New York, known as ‘Hometown U.S.A.’ This is unthinkable.

At the forefront of House Republicans’ Commitment to America is our commitment to a nation that is safe. This means supporting our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect public safety.

I led the introduction of the Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering (SERVE) Our Communities Act, or the SERVE Our Communities Act. In the face of the Far Left’s calls to "defund the police" and dangerous bail reform that puts violent criminals on the street, my legislation will incentivize the implementation of policies that correct their massive oversight and hold repeat offenders accountable.

House Republicans will continue to crack down on the Far Left policies that have prioritized protecting criminals over safeguarding law-abiding citizens, support our law enforcement, and oppose all efforts to defund the police.

On Tuesday, my State of the Union guest Sheriff Smith will have the opportunity to hear firsthand from Joe Biden. He has spent the last 34 years of his career protecting our communities and fighting against the crises caused by Joe Biden’s failed policies. He and countless other members of law enforcement deserve a government dedicated to supporting the same dedication to public safety.

In this new Majority, House Republicans will work to fulfill our Commitment to America and deliver a nation that is safe.