JD Vance versus Tim Walz, Israel unbound, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Biden and Harris are being 'shamed' into action after Hurricane Helene

Sean Hannity: Biden and Harris are being 'shamed' into action after Hurricane Helene

Fox News host Sean Hannity critiques the Biden administration's response to Hurricane Helene on 'Hannity.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

DEBATE DAY: Live coverage begins today at 8 p.m. ET for the Fox News Simulcast of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate.

HANNITY – Fox News host critiques the Biden administration's response to Hurricane Helene. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Israel unbound. Continue reading…

VANCE VS. WALZ – Think VP debates don't matter? Just look at these 6 examples. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – What you don't know in today's America can hurt you a whole lot. Continue reading…

FEMALE ATHLETE – I do not consent to playing alongside men in collegiate sports. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor says we have a new word of the day from Kamala Harris. Continue watching…

We have a new word of the day from Kamala Harris: Raymond Arroyo Video

MIKE POMPEO – Kamala Harris would crush families with big-government price controls. Continue reading…

NEWT – What we can learn from the Contract with America 30 years later. Continue reading…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jimmy Carter is America's first presidential centenarian. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.01.24

