SEAN HANNITY: Trump witnessed Hurricane Helene's destruction upfront

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Biden administration’s response to Hurricane Helene on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Complete and total devastation from Hurricane Helene across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Entire towns (were) literally wiped out by floodwaters as the death toll continues to rise with hundreds still missing tonight. ...Today, Donald Trump flew to Valdosta, Georgia to witness the devastation upfront, personal and firsthand and meet with disaster relief specialists from Franklin Graham himself and Samaritan's Purse.

...

HURRICANE HELENE WREAKS HAVOC ACROSS ASHEVILLE, NC; NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED, 119 RESCUED

Now, noticeably missing on the ground, the current president, Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, Kamala ... spent the weekend on the West Coast where she attended a very glitzy fundraiser in Los Angeles with her Hollywood friends. What have I been saying? The Democratic Party today is now a party of coastal elites—Hollywood, New York, D.C. Republicans are now the party of the hard-working men and women, the people that really make this country great.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP