Jarrid Wilson: God has a purpose for your pain

“God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them,” says the Apostle Paul in Romans 8:28.

But do we truly believe this in the midst of every circumstance and trial we face in life? Do we really believe he has a purpose for our pain, sorrow, and despair? It may not always be easy to accept, but that doesn’t mean the words of Paul to be any less true.

Whether it be my immediate family, close friends, acquaintances or individuals reaching out to me via email and social media, it seems to me that there are a lot of people in this world currently going through some really tragic times. Some are facing financial issues, others are battling marital problems, and some are even mourning over the loss of a spouse or family member. Mostly all of these people are believers in Jesus, but brokenness and pain seem to be quite popular lately.

They’ve all encountered tragedies they didn’t expect nor could they have really planned for. They just happened. And now all of these people are stuck in the middle of a storm and wondering what they should do next. Wondering how God is going to help them. Wondering how God is possibly going to work things together for good.

Hindsight is 20/20

I guess I’m writing this post to tell you that God truly does have a purpose for your pain. And while I don’t believe everything happens for a reason (see post here), I do believe that God can take everything in life that’s been thrown at Him, redeem it, and use it for the glory of His name. But that’s only if the people who are involved will surrender their circumstances to him.

Easier said than done, but the outcome is always worth it regardless of how painful your circumstances may be. I’ve come to quickly realize that hindsight truly is 20/20, and just because you don’t quite see the rainbow in the midst of your storm doesn’t mean it’s not going to be there. The storm first needs to pass. God still needs to be trusted. His Word still needs to be meditated on and digested spiritually.

The purpose of your pain may not come immediately. In fact, it may take years. But as God’s Word says, “God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God” and we have to stand on this truth. I’m not going to lie and act like it’s easy. It’s not. It’s probably going to be one of the hardest things you encounter in life, but it can also be one of the most renewing, strengthening and encouraging at the same time.

God Can Redeem

Who can better help walk with someone who has an addiction than someone who once had an addiction and lost everything? Who can better help someone who is going through the burden of bankruptcy than someone who has gone through the same experience? Who can better comfort and help someone who is in an abusive relationship than someone who has once been in one themselves? Who can better help walk with someone who is going through a divorce than someone who has been through one? And who can better walk next to someone who is currently mourning the loss of a loved one than someone who has been through a similar experience?

God can take our pain, our brokenness, our frustrations, our failures, and use them as the testimonies in which we help others.

God has a purpose for our pain even if we have yet to realize it. He can redeem all things because he is the one who created all things. There is vibrant hope and purpose in the name of Jesus.