I’m Jacky Rosen. This is why I want Nevada’s vote for Senate

Six years ago, as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, I promised to do what’s right for Nevada and not play the same old Washington games. I also promised not to walk the party line – and I’m proud to say I never have.

I’m ranked as one of the nation’s most bipartisan, independent and effective senators because I’ve never hesitated to put partisanship aside or stand up to special interests to deliver for our state. I’ve worked with both parties to get things done and make a real difference in the lives of Nevadans.

I’ve been able to help people like Edward, a Marine Corps veteran from Las Vegas who spent months inhaling toxic smoke from burn pits in Afghanistan. When he returned home, his skin began itching uncontrollably – to the point of bleeding – but he struggled to get assistance from the VA. It’s unacceptable for anyone who has served our nation to be treated this way.

That’s why I worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass the PACT Act, a historic expansion of health care benefits for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation and other chemicals during their service. Now, veterans like Edward can get the care they need and have earned, with more than 28,000 Nevada veterans already filing claims for care.

I’m also standing up to giant corporations that are driving up costs while raking in record profits. I took on big drug companies to cap the price of insulin at $35 per month and finally give Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug costs. I’m also taking on price gouging by Big Oil CEOs who are raising prices at the pump and big grocery store chains that are trying to reduce competition at the expense of consumers.

We need to make the American dream of home ownership more affordable for hardworking families. That’s why I’m fighting to bring down housing costs by cracking down on corporate investors who are buying up housing stock and driving up costs.

It’s time we hold these bad actors accountable and deliver economic relief to regular Nevadans trying to put a roof over their heads.

I’ve been clear that I won’t hesitate to stand up to special interests or my own party to do what’s right for Nevada and our country. I’ve repeatedly broken with Democrats to secure more funding for border security and stand up for police officers.

I’ve also voted against my party to oppose federal regulations that would hurt Nevada’s ranchers and cattlemen, and I opposed the Biden administration’s proposal to create new taxes on our state’s mining industry.

On issues of national security, I take a back seat to no one when it comes to my ironclad support for Israel’s right to defend itself. I helped to deliver critically needed Iron Dome batteries to defend Israel following Hamas’s attack, and I’ve broken with Democratic leadership to hold Iran accountable for supporting terrorism. I’ll never hesitate to speak out against anti-Israel extremists, including those in my own party.

I’ve spent the last four years on the Senate Armed Services Committee working in a bipartisan way to strengthen our national security and our military and to deliver for Nevada’s numerous defense installations.

Here’s my message to Nevada voters in this critical election: I don’t work for anyone in Washington – I work for you. My opponent Sam Brown is a far-right politician who cannot say the same. While I’m focused on working together to deliver real results, he’s focused on imposing an extreme partisan agenda that would hurt hardworking families.

Sam Brown has repeatedly supported banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, over the past decade. He would repeal our new law that capped insulin costs and allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices – he called it a "big loss for the American people." He also called to raise interest rates even higher on hardworking families – and embraced a radical plan that would phase out Social Security and Medicare in just five years.

Brown also opposed the strongest border security legislation in decades – before the bill text was even released – because he’d rather use immigration as a political football than support a solution. There is a crisis at our southern border, and I’ve been fighting for commonsense, bipartisan reforms to secure the border, crack down on fentanyl, fix our broken immigration system and keep our communities safe. My opponent would rather play political games.

Every day, I try to embody Nevada’s unbreakable spirit of independence, forged by my own experience after nearly 50 years spent living, working and raising a family here. In order to keep making progress for hardworking families, we need leaders who are willing to put politics aside to do what’s right for our state. If re-elected, that’s exactly what I promise to keep doing in the Senate.