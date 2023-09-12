Hunter Biden's crazy laptop lawsuit, stealth plans to defund ICE and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

JESSE WATTERS – President Biden was absent at 9/11 commemoration ceremonies marking the twenty-second anniversary of the terror attacks. He's just given us more proof he's not up to the job… Watch here…

DEFUND ICE – You won't believe Team Biden's radical plans to remake the agency… Continue reading…

JONATHAN TURLEY – The most striking thing about Hunter Biden's crazy laptop lawsuit… Continue reading…

PURE EVIL AND PURE LOVE – On 9/11 I saw pure evil up close as people jumped to their deaths. I also saw the best of humanity… Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH – What the miracle in Ukraine shares with Normandy and Vicksburg… Continue reading…

SHOPLIFTING SCANDAL – Organized shoplifting is a $100-billion problem. Here's why we're all screwed… Continue reading…

WATCH: KAYLEIGH McENANY – Children are pawns in liberal America… See the video…

MAX LUCADO – I was called 'America's Pastor' but it didn't reveal the truth… Continue reading…

EXPIRATION DATE? – America, we’ve got a real problem with aging political leaders – in both parties. Here are 3 things we should insist on in election season… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham says that the establishment and big donors are perfectly content to have a hologram president who does what he’s told. She argues that we have a real problem here.… Watch now…

AI GOES BACK TO SCHOOL – AI belongs in schools. Here's how I plan to use it to help, not hurt my students… Continue reading…

SEN. MARK KELLY – My colleague Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s actions are horribly dangerous to our military and hurt American families… Continue reading…

WATCH: GOV. GREG ABBOTT: NYC Mayor Eric Adams: 'Couldn't last a week in Texas'… See the video…

BIG GULP – Liberal media freak out as Sen. Ted Cruz drinks beer on air, slams alcohol regs… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Defund Police Hits Home Check out all of our political cartoons...