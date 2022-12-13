Hillary still owes Tammy Wynette an apology, stop the Pelosi-Schumer spending bomb and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – These climate activists are fraudulent… Continue reading…

GET READY FOR THE GRINCH – Looks like the inflation Grinch plans to stick around… Continue reading…

SORRY, NOT SORRY – Hillary Clinton still owes country music star Tammy Wynette an apology… Continue reading…

NO BIG DEAL? – 'Twitter Files' most overlooked finding? Dorsey, Zuckerberg and half of America shrug at censorship… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – The ‘Twitter Files’ are a ‘mass media carjacking.’ Elon Musk is pointing out the flaws in the U.S. media landscape… Continue reading…

UKRAINE VS. RUSSIA – Are Putin and Zelenskyy near to ending Russia-Ukraine war?…Continue reading…

B-21 RAIDER SHOCK EFFECT – New U.S. bomber arrives at just the right time. Here's what it means for our national security… Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH – America will not survive if we fail to learn what happens when we neglect history and ignore reality… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham says the left wants to destigmatize depraved practices… Watch now...

MITZI PERDUE – My husband Frank Perdue had an 'ethical will.' Here's why you need one, too.… Continue reading…

YOUR DREAM HOME AWAITS – Here's how to build a brand new home in 23 steps… Continue reading…

A CHRISTMAS PRAYER FOR OUR NATION – You came to the first Christmas in humility. Help me to live in humility as well… Continue reading…

SEARCH ME AND KNOW ME – How my faith was strengthened in an MRI tube… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Ticking Time Bomb Check out all of our political cartoons...