OPINION
Published

Five reasons why high school students should say 'no' to college

Young Americans should think twice before handing over their future to a now clearly corrupt institution

By Michael Robillard , Timothy Gordon | Fox News
This Sunday, May 1st is ‘National College Decision Day.’ Thousands of high school seniors across America will make their final decision as to where they’ll be spending the next four years of their lives along with the irreversible life trajectory entailed by this decision. 

Between the two of us, we have three M.A.s, one J.D., one Ph.L, and one Ph.D. Despite these credentials, we have sadly seen the academy recently stripped of its last remaining virtue, in a centuries-long devolution transform into something irredeemably pernicious and something we can no longer endorse. 

Accordingly, our forthcoming book, "Don’t Go to College: A Case for Revolution" encourages young Americans to be brave counter-revolutionaries and to join a growing movement of not attending university

UTAH'S WESTMINSTER COLLEGE OFFERS 'PORN' CLASS WHERE STUDENTS WILL 'WATCH PORNOGRAPHIC FILMS TOGETHER' 

Here are our top reasons why: 

1. College is bad for your mind. 

In the past, attending college meant receiving something valuable. But, in most cases, you won’t be anymore. This is so because nearly every American college has now been overrun by the hegemonic ideology of intersectionality (or ‘wokeness,’) a hyper-potent new strain of Marxism militantly intolerant towards Christianity, Western civilization, America, academic freedom, and truth. 

Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ+, and ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ are all expressions of this pernicious ideology of weaponized grievance now endemic to most college campuses. This is why we need a counterrevolution in higher education. 

FILE – CAMBRIDGE, USA - APRIL 2, 2018: view of the historic architecture of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

FILE – CAMBRIDGE, USA - APRIL 2, 2018: view of the historic architecture of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (iStock)

2. College is bad for your wallet.  

According to the "Average Cost of College & Tuition" report from Educationdata.org, ‘the average annual cost of a four-year college is $35,331.’ Factoring for loan interest and opportunity cost, ‘the ultimate cost of a bachelor’s degree can exceed $400,000.’ Meanwhile, student loan debt is at $1,943,254,356,421 with American families, in 2019, borrowing more than $106 billion for college. 

OHIO PUBLIC UNIVERSITY TO PAY $400,000 IN DAMAGES AFTER PUNISHING PROFESSOR OVER PREFERRED PRONOUN CONTROVERSY

As Mike Rowe, host of "Dirty Jobs," notes, "The cost of college has grown faster than the cost of energy, the cost of real estate, and the cost of health care. All of it. Somehow, we got it into our heads that it’s priceless."

Guess what? It’s not. 

Blair Hall on the campus of Princeton University. 

Blair Hall on the campus of Princeton University.  ((Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images))

3. College has become adult daycare 

Imagine coughing up six figures in daycare cost for your young-adult offspring. That’s all college tuition is now.  But instead of wisdom or virtue, youths at adult daycare now learn indolence, insolence, Marxist resentment, and generally anti-religious wretchedness.  

CANADIAN COLLEGE'S TENURE TRACK POSITION OPEN ONLY FOR 'WOMEN, TRANSGENDER, NON-BINARY, OR TWO-SPIRIT' PEOPLE

And don’t fail to calculate that today’s college inculcates a unique species of stupidity, which might well be the side-effect of campus-contracted syphilitic brain damage, since a staggering one in four college students has an STD from the half-decade-long bacchanal that has now become the fabled "university undergrad experience." 

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 2:  A general view of the buildings of the Main Quadrangle and Hoover Tower on the campus of Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.  (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 2:  A general view of the buildings of the Main Quadrangle and Hoover Tower on the campus of Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.  (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Further fathom that this adult daycare mind-prison, like the Hotel California, binds its matriculants with a lifelong bromide of spiritually and morally nasty habit. Because "you can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave," most graduates will later find their soul-sucking collegiate habits almost impossible to shake. 

Worst of all, in lieu of beginning a happy, productive life at age 18 or 19 (as humans have done for virtually all of history), the developmentally-stunted and sexually incontinent modern student’s natural attraction and ability to get married and have a family right after high school will be precluded logistically and ideologically by his frivolous time in college. 

4. S.T.E.M. is now ‘Woke’  

What about S.T.E.M.? Certainly, these fields must be immune to wokeism. Think again. 

Recently, university professors have declared that mathematics is, "a harbor for whiteness" and "what has counted as mathematics is itself dominated by whiteness and racism." 

Within biomedical science, most professors now dare not even challenge the claim that ‘men can get pregnant.’ And within Big Tech, as evidenced by the sacking of James Damore at Google for his questioning of Google’s ‘ideological echo-chamber’, the story is much the same. S.T.E.M. fields are therefore far from immune to noxious politicization.         

5. Campus Radicalization Affects Greater Society 

Just because the radical left stormed and then remade all of Western civilization’s cultural institutions doesn’t mean that they were all re-created equally.  Higher education is their nerve center. Boycotting a university education inaugurates active resistance to the hegemony of the radically infiltrated institutions.  

"There is a war," as Earth Crisis once sang, "and this is a weapon." 

Accordingly, young Americans should think twice before handing over the keys to their minds, their country, and their future to an overpriced, obsolete, and now clearly corrupt institution. 

We strongly encourage Zoomers to avoid the college-industrial complex altogether: instead, stay local, focus on building the Cardinal virtues, learn a trade, and marry young. 

In short, after high school, young folks must get on with the business of living their best lives, free of costly woke indoctrination. 

Timothy Gordon is an independent Catholic scholar and co-author of the forthcoming book, "Don't Go to College: A Case for Revolution." 

Dr. Michael Robillard is an  independent Catholic scholar and co-author of the forthcoming book, "Don't Go to College: A Case for Revolution." Follow him on Twitter:  @RobillardDr.