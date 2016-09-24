Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Todd Starnes
Published

High school football team stages "die-in" to protest National Anthem

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, | Fox News
A volunteer passes out American flags to supporters before GOP presidential candidates speak at a forum sponsored by Heritage Action at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

A volunteer passes out American flags to supporters before GOP presidential candidates speak at a forum sponsored by Heritage Action at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

A California high school football team staged a bizarre "die-in" to protest the singing of the national anthem.

Join Todd's American Dispatch: a must-read for Conservatives! And it's free!

The Castlemont High School Knights, based in Oakland, engaged in shameful display of anti-American behavior. It happened during a Friday night football game.

Disgraced NFL Colin Kaepernick was on hand to encourage the children to disrespect America and the U.S. Armed Forces.

"I had to come out here and stand with y'all," he said in remarks covered by the Mercury News. "So I appreciate what y'all did. I love y'all. Y'all my brothers -- I'm here with you."

But instead of collapsing on the ground with the children, Kaepernick simply took a knee. I guess he didn't want to get grass stains on his hoodie.

Click here to read the full story on ToddStarnes.com.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.