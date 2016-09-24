High school football team stages "die-in" to protest National Anthem

A California high school football team staged a bizarre "die-in" to protest the singing of the national anthem.

The Castlemont High School Knights, based in Oakland, engaged in shameful display of anti-American behavior. It happened during a Friday night football game.

Disgraced NFL Colin Kaepernick was on hand to encourage the children to disrespect America and the U.S. Armed Forces.

"I had to come out here and stand with y'all," he said in remarks covered by the Mercury News. "So I appreciate what y'all did. I love y'all. Y'all my brothers -- I'm here with you."

But instead of collapsing on the ground with the children, Kaepernick simply took a knee. I guess he didn't want to get grass stains on his hoodie.

