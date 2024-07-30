Harris vs Trump: 2024 election is suddenly about race. That's awful for our country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ever since old, White Joe Biden was replaced on the presumptive Democratic presidential ballot by young, Black and Indian Kamala Harris, the 2024 election is suddenly all about race, and it's already moving us backwards.

Over the last week, we have been treated to "white women," and "white dude," Zoom calls, a strange mix of political rally and Maoist struggle sessions that are also strangely reminiscent of virtual COVID cocktail hours.

During the White ladies’ version TikToker "Mrs Frazzled" condescendingly told those assembled that they have to be careful not to be toxic by, "God forbid, correcting a person of color," in a conversation. This is clearly advancing the idea that we should talk to and treat people differently, based on the color of their skin.

We used to call that racism.

The White men, or "dudes," as they chose to describe their group, didn’t bathe themselves in glory, either. At one point, the organization's founder Ross Morales warned that, in American history, "when white men organized it was often with pointy hats," referring to the KKK.

But guess what Ross, my dude? Organizations of White men also wore tri-cornered hats to found a nation based on liberty, forage caps in a war to free the slaves, and hard metal hats to storm the beaches of Normandy. Using history to argue that white men today are somehow uniquely dangerous is just as racist as changing your behavior on the basis of race.

Not to be outdone, wealthy Upper East Side lady Molly Jong Fast took to the airwaves of MSNBC to claim that JD Vance only wants white kids to be born in the United States, this despite the fact that the vice presidential candidate’s own half Indian kids are just as biracial as Kamala Harris.

All of this stems from a perverse logic in which white liberals consider themselves to be incurable racists but also claim they are at least superior to those Trump-loving troglodytes who don’t even know how racist they are.

The rules of this logic are also entirely inconsistent. For example, Democrats, White women or otherwise, don’t seem to have any problem with "God forbid correcting," Clarence Thomas or Ben Carson, even if the topic is race relations.

This political correctness, which we now call wokeness, is really a luxury ideology, and as someone who spends a lot of time, including in this election cycle, driving around the country meeting voters where they live, most Americans don’t even remotely think or act this way.

Almost nobody out there in vast, rolling America is thinking, "oh this person is Black, I better treat them differently," or wake up saying to themselves "what can I do to be just a little less racist today." These are made up problems for people with too much time on their hands and too many degrees.

It might be good politics to guilt-trip White people into voting for Kamala Harris on the basis of their race’s supposedly unique sins. I hope it isn’t, but it might be. Either way, it is horrible for our country.

It embraces the idea that White people are naturally cruel, but also that they alone have the privilege, or power to save the poor marginalized people of color who lack the agency to solve their own problems, or to have a diversity of points of view.

At a time when we so badly need pathways to national unity, this indelibly divides us based on immutable characteristics.

Put simply, this blatant race baiting is gross.

Democrats, and Americans in general need to get off of the ideologically self-reinforcing Zoom calls and go hang out with some people in real life. They might even find people who disagree with them and they can correct each other’s points, even if they are of different races.

Pretending that Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy wasn’t working, especially when the alternative was a half awake Joe Biden who couldn’t run an ice cream parlor. So now, Democrats will pretend that America is a fiery cauldron of horrible racism and noble white saviors must man the buckets.

Don’t fall for it, look around your own communities and churches to determine if we live in a hotbed of racism, don’t take the word of cloistered Hollywood celebrities and TV pundits, judge with your own eyes. You will see, their vile vision of this country is nothing more than a politically motivated fiction.

